RTW Announces Legacy Trade-In Program

Initiative Offers Exchange of Used RTW Devices at Exclusive Pricing

COLOGNE, JULY 14, 2014 -RTW, the market leader in visual audio meters and monitoring devices, has announced an extensive trade-in program. Customers will have the opportunity to exchange their existing inventory of legacy RTW devices for latest-generation products, which provide loudness metering in compliance with worldwide standards, at attractive pricing.

Through October 31, 2014, customers can return any number of functioning devices from the RTW Peakmeter, PortaMonitor, DigitalMonitor or SurroundMonitor ranges and purchase the same amount of new devices in any configuration at an extra discount of 10 percent. For additional details, customers are encouraged to call their dealers or systems vendors. They can also contact RTW directly.

“With the recent release of the new TM3-Primus, as well as our continuous license offerings for our TouchMonitors, we felt this was a good way to give customers the opportunity to upgrade to our latest products and innovations,” says Andreas Tweitmann, CEO, RTW. “The RTW trade-in program will help our customers experience new tools at a cost-effective price point.”

For more information about RTW’s trade-in/trade-up program, please visit www.rtw.de.

About RTW

RTW, based in Cologne (Germany), has nearly 50 years of experience in designing, producing, and marketing advanced recording-studio equipment, leading and innovating the market for high quality audio metering and monitoring tools. RTW operates a worldwide distribution and service network. For more information on RTW, visit www.rtw.de, www.facebook.com/rtw.de or call +49 221 709130.