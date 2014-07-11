Viaccess-Orca IBC2014 Exhibitor News

Visit Viaccess-Orca at IBC2014 at Stand 1.A51

At IBC2014, Viaccess-Orca, a global leader in the protection and enhancement of content services, will demonstrate how broadcasters and content service providers can deliver the ultimate content experience to viewers on multiple devices.

Viaccess-Orca's vision to engage viewers starts with protecting premium content, continues with enabling smooth delivery of content to users -- at any time, on any device, and personalizing the content according to users' preferences -- and ends with an immersive user experience.

During a series of live demonstrations at IBC, Viaccess-Orca will highlight its proven solutions, which major content service providers around the world are currently using to provide an engaging experience for viewers.

Key Products and Live Technology Solutions

End-to-End Demonstrations

TV Everywhere

Based on the recent deployment of Viaccess-Orca's end-to-end multiscreen TV Everywhere solution, visitors to the IBC2014 stand can see Orange Spain's premium OTT multiscreen service on five screens: a smartphone, an Android(TM) tablet, an iPad(R), a PC, and a TV with STB. In addition, Viaccess-Orca's TV Everywhere solution will be shown powering Boxer TV's multiscreen service in Sweden.

The comprehensive multiscreen solution comprises content protection, digital rights management (DRM) including a secure player, unified service delivery, content discovery and recommendation, and companion device applications. Utilizing the solution, operators can securely deliver live, VOD, and catch-up TV content on any network via any screen in order to expand their service offerings, monetize multiscreen TV services, quickly respond to market demands, and increase subscriber loyalty.

Security Demonstrations

Connected Sentinel

Viaccess-Orca will perform a live demo of its Connected Sentinel DRM solution running on Trustonic's Trusted Execution Environment (TEE), which provides operators with a protection platform for multiscreen that sources the best-quality content based on device capability. By supporting Trustonic's TEE, Viaccess-Orca puts content service providers in a position to securely deliver premium 1080p HD video content on Android(TM)-based smartphones and tablets.

Connected Sentinel Player

Since acquiring the Connected Sentinel Player from Discretix, Viaccess-Orca continues to strengthen its ever-expanding customer base, by adding Digiturk, D-SMART, Telecom Italia, and TV4 Group as clients. At IBC2014, Viaccess-Orca will demonstrate how Israeli satellite provider, yes, is using the Connected Sentinel Player to support its yes Go TV Everywhere service. Connected Sentinel Player is also being used by Swedish operator TV4 and Norwegian operator TV2 for its Sumo application. These three apps will be showcased at the Viaccess-Orca stand.

The Connected Sentinel Player is available as a standalone product and as part of Viaccess-Orca's Connected Sentinel solution for IP-enabled content services -- a main component in Viaccess-Orca's TV Everywhere end-to-end solution for multiscreen services. The downloadable, secure player and content protection application supports VOD and live TV delivery on Android(TM) and iOS devices. Utilizing Connected Sentinel Player's implementation of Microsoft(R) PlayReady(R) content access technology, a DRM platform approved by all major Hollywood studios, and market-proven media playback technology from VisualOn's OnStream(R) MediaPlayer+, this unique solution allows service providers to deliver branded services to all types of connected mobile devices in a very short time to market.

Prime Sentinel

Viaccess-Orca's Prime Sentinel smart card-based conditional access system (CAS) was recently selected by Belgian mobile operator Mobistar to support its cable TV service. At the IBC stand, Viaccess-Orca will demonstrate how Mobistar is using Prime Sentinel to securely deliver premium live television content to subscribers' STBs. Viaccess-Orca will also announce the availability of the new version of Prime Sentinel CAS (version 6), providing state-of-the-art security for a wide range of TV service models.

Dynamic Sentinel

At IBC2014, Viaccess-Orca will announce partnership agreements with several STB manufacturers for its Dynamic Sentinel cardless conditional access system (CAS). Collaborating with leading technology providers, Viaccess-Orca offers customers a best-in-class cardless security platform that addresses their most pressing needs. Additionally, Viaccess-Orca will introduce a unified head-end for Dynamic Sentinel and Prime Sentinel, enabling content service providers to utilize both solutions for their subscriber base or migrate between them, if needed. Stay tuned for an upcoming announcement from Viaccess-Orca about these technology partners.

Eye on Piracy

Viaccess-Orca's anti-piracy solution helps content service providers protect their TV services against new forms of piracy, such as web streaming and peer-to-peer content redistribution. Recently deployed by content service providers in Europe and the Middle East, Viaccess-Orca's Eye on Piracy includes a suite of services targeting TV content on illegal sites and the illegal redistribution of live events (such as major sports matches), providing smart analysis of pirated content and helping service providers and content owners fight against piracy.

During a recent Eye on Piracy campaign of football coverage in Brazil, it was estimated that between 100,000 and 500,000 people tuned in to each game illegally. Viaccess-Orca sent approximately 3,000 takedown notices to content platforms illegally streaming content in the first two weeks of the games.

Engagement Demonstrations

COMPASS

Viaccess-Orca's COMPASS content discovery solution was recently deployed by Israeli-based satellite provider, yes, to support its new yes Go TV Everywhere service, the first multiscreen TV offering in Israel. COMPASS was also launched as part of the TV Everywhere solution for Orange Spain, and in Sweden and Denmark for Boxer TV. Visitors to the Viaccess-Orca IBC2014 stand will be able to see all of these services in action.

Using COMPASS, content service providers can send subscribers custom recommendations, enabling them to quickly and easily find content tailored to their specific interests. By bringing subscribers closer to the content they want, COMPASS increases subscriber engagement and prevents churn, maximizing an operator's revenue streams.

Data Engagement and Enrichment Platform

Viaccess-Orca's award-winning Data Engagement and Enrichment Platform (DEEP) enhances TV viewing by enabling television viewers to browse thousands of unique digital magazines about movies, TV shows, actors, and themes related to the video content in the provider's catalog or program guide for an unparalleled second-screen television experience.

Recently, Viaccess-Orca's DEEP was chosen by OCS, part of global telecommunications operator Orange, to provide an immersive content experience through a second-screen app for the fourth season of the popular television series "Game of Thrones" (GOT). At IBC2014, Viaccess-Orca and Ex Machina will demonstrate the automatic amplification of the OCS GOT app and experience on a handheld tablet synchronized with the TV screen.

Meet With Viaccess-Orca at IBC2014

To arrange a meeting with Viaccess-Orca during IBC2014, please visit stand 1.A51 or click here:

http://marketing.viaccess-orca.com/what-s-new/events/535-ibc-2014.html

Company Overview:

About Viaccess-Orca

As a leading global provider of content protection, delivery, and discovery solutions, Viaccess-Orca is shaping the ultimate content experience. Through its integrated range of business-savvy products and solutions, Viaccess-Orca helps service providers in the cable, DTT, satellite, IPTV, and OTT industries gain a competitive edge in today's rapidly evolving multiscreen environment. By enabling service providers to securely deliver an engaging user experience on any device, Viaccess-Orca is reinventing the entertainment landscape. Viaccess-Orca is part of the Orange Group. For more information, visit www.viaccess-orca.com or follow the company on Twitter @ViaccessOrca and Linkedin.

Product and company names mentioned herein are the trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

IMAGE DOWNLOADS:

www.202comms.com/ViaccessOrca/Viaccess-Orca-Orange-TV-Everywhere.jpg

Photo Caption: Viaccess-Orca TV Everywhere Solution Powering Orange Spain Multiscreen Service

www.202comms.com/ViaccessOrca/DEEPGOT.zip

Photo Caption: Viaccess-Orca DEEP Powering OCS' Game of Thrones App

www.202comms.com/ViaccessOrca/Viaccess-Orca-Eye-On-Piracy-Main-Screen.jpg

Photo Caption: Viaccess-Orca Eye on Piracy