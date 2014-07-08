IEEE BTS to Address Future Television Technologies in IBC2014 Tutorial Session

PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- July 8, 2014 -- The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) today announced that it will host a tutorial session on "Future Television Technologies" at IBC2014. The technical seminar, presented by broadcast industry technology experts and produced in association with the IBC, is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Sept. 13 from 8 to 10 a.m. in the Emerald Room at the RAI, in Amsterdam. IBC conference registration is required to attend this session.

The tutorial session will explore a variety of next-generation, core television technologies including the physical layer, delivery/transport, and video and audio coding, as well as discuss their implications in the context of an evolving global marketplace. The session's goal is to offer attendees a balanced perspective between understanding the underlying technologies and how such technological advancements affect their business and operations.

The technical seminar includes a series of presentations by industry experts, followed by an engaging Q&A session which will be led by Richard Chernock, chief science officer at Triveni Digital and chair of the IEEE BTS Distinguished Lecturer program. Presenters include Luke Fay, senior staff software systems engineer at Sony; Kent Walker, vice president of technology at Qualcomm; Youngkwon Lim, research engineer, principal at Samsung; Yan Ye, senior manager at InterDigital Communications; and Deep Sen, director at Qualcomm.

"Worldwide, the broadcast television community is encountering significant challenges as technology evolves at a rapid pace and alternative video service offerings emerge, pulling viewers away from the traditional television set," said Richard Chernock. "The session at IBC is a perfect platform to discuss how broadcasters can take advantage of new, evolving technologies to provide additional services to viewers. In addition, we will also aim to educate attendees on standardization activities that are underway to define the next generation of technologies for broadcast television."

Additional information about the IEEE BTS and its activities is available at http://bts.ieee.org/.

About IEEE BTS

The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) is a technical society and council dedicated toward advancing electrical and electronic engineering by maintaining scientific and technical standards as well as educating its members through various meetings, presentations, events, conferences, and training programs. IEEE BTS has more than 2,000 members and chapters worldwide and has its own business office located in Piscataway, N.J.

