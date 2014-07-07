Pensado Awards Ceremony Supported by Sponsor Partners





A varied collection of representatives from the recording, M.I. and audio education markets showed support for inaugural awards show, with many in attendance at the ceremony



LOS ANGELES, CA, July 7, 2014 — The Pensado Awards, an award show created by the producers of the acclaimed online video series Pensado’s Place to acknowledge today’s emerging brand of music professional and “recognize the faces behind the sound,” held its inaugural live ceremony on the evening of June 28, 2014, at the Fairmont Miramar in Santa Monica, California. The ceremony was cited as a huge success, thanks to the many industry sponsors that pledged their support in the weeks and months leading up to the event. Most were also in attendance at the ceremony, a video production of which is currently being prepared for global online streaming beginning July 10, 2014, on the Pensado’s Place YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/user/PensadosPlace). A final list of the winners will be announced to the public as soon as the broadcast is available online.



The list of sponsors comprises some of the most prominent names in professional audio, M.I. and audio education. Title Sponsors included Audio-Technica, Avid, The Blackbird Academy, Blackout, The Recording Academy® Producers & Engineers Wing®, Recording Connection, Slate Media Technology, Studio 202 and Vintage King. Supporting Sponsors included Barefoot Sound, Bedrock LA, The EchoBar Recording Studios, Full Sail University®, G-Technology®, Gobbler, Indaba Music, iZotope, Larrabee Studios, McDSP, Mix with the Masters, Morris Light and Sound, Music Connection, PreSonus, Record Plant, SESAC, Studio at The Palms, Ultimate Ears and Universal Audio.



Roxanne Ricks, Artist Relations Manager and Events Specialist, Audio-Technica U.S., stated, “The Pensado Awards was a unique opportunity to show our support for all the people working behind the scenes that sometimes do not get the credit and visibility they deserve. Audio-Technica was proud to support these awards, as well as Pensado’s Place, as Dave Pensado and Herb Trawick have created a singular platform to provide a practical, real-world resource on the evolving craft of recorded music.”



"The Pensado Awards was a truly remarkable evening created by audio gods to honor the audio gods.” Commented Brian Kraft, COO, RRF (The Recording, Radio and Film Connection). “We are honored to be a sponsor."



In recent years, developments in music and technology have changed the landscape for producers, songwriters, engineers and musicians, encouraging artists and composers of all types to hone their craft. The Pensado Awards acknowledges these talented individuals and their work, with awards in 16 categories. Categories include Game Changer Producer of the Year; Break Thru Songwriter; Spin Doctor DJ Award; Outstanding Achievement in Sound for Film, Television and Gaming; OMG! Mix of the Year; Unique Project Studio; Break Thru Mixer; Best Non-English Song; Tracking Engineer; Pensado Giant Award; Master of Mastering; Live/FOH; AIR Award (Best Assistant, Intern or Runner); Outstanding Brand; Dave Pensado Educator Award; and Herb Trawick Visionary Award. A full list of nominees can be found at http://pensadoawards.com/award_categories.html.



About Pensado’s Place

The hour-long weekly web series Pensado’s Place was created nearly four years ago. Co-hosted by legendary mix engineer Dave Pensado (Beyoncé, Christina Aguilera, Kelly Clarkson, Mariah Carey, Elton John, Michael Jackson and more) and show creator Herb Trawick, Pensado’s Place includes interviews with top music industry artists, engineers, producers, mixers, and record executives, as well as in-depth tutorials in production, engineering and mixing. Pensado’s Place has positioned itself as “the most influential show for audio engineers,” mixers and producers (Forbes Magazine) in just three years. Pensado’s Place is more than just a show, as it highlights the very best in the industry of music, gaming, sound identity on film, and audio equipment, with a presence in live events. As a leading educational resource, Pensado’s Place is helping build the next generation of audio greats.



Photo Caption: Assembled sponsors, co-hosts, presenters and others involved in the inaugural Pensado Awards, pictured the evening of the ceremony, June 28, 2014, at the Fairmont Miramar in Santa Monica, California. Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for The Pensado Awards. © 2014.

