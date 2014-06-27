Professional Performance Meets Affordability with HARMAN’s AKG Project Studio Microphone Line

VIENNA, Austria – Building on almost 70 years of experience in developing world-class microphone technology, HARMAN’s AKG is adding five new models to its Project Studio line of microphones. The new models are designed for enthusiasts and professionals alike, meeting the needs of makeshift project studios as well as professional environments.

The Project Studio line was built on AKG’s heritage of technical excellence and was developed in collaboration with some of the audio industry’s top professionals. The new Project Studio microphones deliver historical premium AKG sound quality in a classically designed series. “As more and more manufacturers continue to enter the marketplace, it’s becoming increasingly difficult for end-users to identify the best microphones for their needs,” said Erich Gaertner, Product Line Manager, AKG. “Therefore, we chose to update the Project Studio line with professional-grade microphones at accessible prices, thereby making it easier for our customers to find the perfect microphone to meet their demands. Thanks to AKG’s depth of research and development resources, the new Project Studio line of microphones are both high-quality and affordable.”

The new additions to the Project Studio line include: the P120 general purpose recording microphone; the P170 general purpose instrument microphone; the P220 large-diaphragm true condenser microphone; the P420 large-diaphragm dual-capsule true condenser microphone; and the P820 dual-capsule tube microphone.

The P120 is a 2/3-inch diaphragm true condenser microphone that offers durability, outstanding performance and excellent value. The low-mass diaphragm delivers a clear sound with accurate sonic detail for vocals, speech and instrument recording in project studios and for home recording.

The P170 is a small-diaphragm condenser microphone for recording of overheads, percussions, acoustic guitars and other strings. Its lightweight half-inch true condenser transducer diaphragm delivers outstanding clarity and transient response. The P170 utilizes the experience of sound engineers from around the world and is considered an affordable alternative to the legendary AKG C451 B.

The P220 is a large-diaphragm true condenser microphone offering a warm and clear sound for lead vocals, acoustic guitar and brass instruments. A switchable bass-cut filter and attenuation pad make it perfectly suited for use on loud sound sources with sound pressure levels up to 155dB SPL. The rugged and roadworthy design also makes the P220 a perfect choice for on-stage applications. The P220 represents the most popular and successful microphone within the actual Project Studio Line. It comes complete with a spider-type shock mount in an aluminum carrying case.

The P420 is a multi-pattern large diaphragm true condenser microphone for demanding project studio recording applications. Offering high sensitivity and 155dB maximum SPL, the P420 delivers a warm, transparent sound quality perfectly suited for ensemble recording, grand piano, woodwind and brass instruments, as well as drums and percussion. With three selectable polar patterns—cardioid, omnidirectional or figure 8—it is an ideal tool for stereo miking techniques and ambient recording.

The P820 Tube high-performance multi-pattern tube microphone is an excellent tool for highlighting lead vocals, brass instruments, electric guitars and drums. With its dual one-inch diaphragm capsule and the advanced ECC83 dual-triode circuitry, the P820 Tube delivers real tube sound and raises the bar in its class of affordable tube microphones.

