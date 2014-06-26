Jampro Helps SLAM 101.1 Keep Jamin' in Barbados

Barbados, West Indies – SLAM 101.1 FM radio in Barbados recently took delivery of a Jampro JCPB-4 bay high-power broadband FM broadcast antenna system, along with transmission line and installation accessories as well as an RCCS Starpoint combining system, to help the station continue to reach a devoted listener base.

According to Jampro President Alex M. Perchevitch, “Jampro is delighted to help improve the broadcast power of SLAM FM radio with our powerful JCPB 4-bay Broadband FM antenna. This is a robust and high-quality solution that will help the station continue to expand its reach throughout Barbados.”

The JCPB is ideal for broadband and multi frequency applications. Silver-plated inner conductor connectors are used throughout for maximum contact life and minimum power loss. The solution also offers outstanding VSWR and bandwidth without field tuning. The JCPB antennas are built with stainless steel and aluminum, making them sturdy and reliable.

Jampro’s RCCS Starpoint combining system provides an economical and high-quality channel combiner that is designed to feed community antennas with up to five stations. The RCCS series employs bandpass filters each with a phased line of custom length to provide low VSWR levels. The bandpass technology offers intermodulation suppression of both the combined frequencies and any other frequencies in the local environment.

SLAM FM is a family-based radio station that provides the Barbados region with fresh, modern entertainment guided by a focused informed play list and is entrenched in local and regional cultures. With a mainstream format, the station is heavily focused on the 15 to 30-year-old market.

About Jampro

Jampro Antennas Inc., established to answer the need for quality broadcast systems at a reasonable price, is a leading supplier of antennas, combiners & filters and RF components for every application in the broadcast industry. Reputed for innovation and customization, Jampro builds each system to the specifications of the individual broadcaster. From the first system delivered in 1954 to those installed today, the Company is committed to consistent performance and quality founded on solid engineering. Today, over 25,000 broadcasters worldwide benefit from the quality and performance provided by Jampro systems. Additional information on JAMPRO can be obtained at www.jampro.com.

