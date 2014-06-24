BBC Studios and Post Production Installs Front Porch Digital Systems to Expand One-Stop Service

DIVArchive(R) and DIVAdirector(R) Provide Secure Long-Term Storage Component to Complete End-to-End Digitization, Transcoding, Restoration, and Archive Service

ANNECY, France -- June 24, 2014 -- Front Porch Digital, the global leader in cloud-based content storage management (CSM) solutions, today announced that BBC Studios and Post Production's Digital Media Services business -- the commercial subsidiary of the BBC that preserves, remasters, and manages content for clients such as Imperial War Museums -- is installing Front Porch Digital's DIVArchive(R) CSM and DIVAdirector(R) media asset management (MAM) systems. The systems will allow the Digital Media Services team to provide secure long-term storage for clients' assets alongside existing services such as film and tape digitization, digital image restoration, and Digital Production Partnership (DPP) delivery, enabling a true end-to-end digitization, transcoding, restoration, and archive service.

"We are extending our existing services to provide reliable and secure off-site backup. This provides our clients with a simple disaster recovery option, safeguarding their precious assets and eliminating the need to invest in their own expensive archives," said Kevin Shaw, lead technologist at BBC Studios and Post Production Digital Media Services. "In the case of larger customers that are looking to set up their own archives, we already offer a consulting service, and the addition of Front Porch Digital products broadens the scope of the advice and assistance we can offer them."

The DIVArchive and DIVAdirector systems will store, or fully or partially restore, the DPP asset and check the integrity of any asset via checksum calculation and tracking. The systems will also speed up the workflow when content is being ingested for long-term archiving, eliminating the need to transfer or deliver large amounts of data to clients. The Digital Media Services business can now also offer migration to new formats as part of its services in order to future-proof clients' assets.

DIVAdirector will allow the Digital Media Services team to create a consistent metadata database as a future resource while DIVArchive provides a cost-effective interim storage solution at very short notice. The investment fits with the company's business model, providing the flexibility to scale up very quickly, from smaller projects involving a few film or tape assets to digitization of hundreds of thousands of tapes or full restoration of hundreds of hours of film.

"BBC Studios and Post Production's Digital Media Services team is an award-winning resource in the U.K. for helping content owners conserve and maximize the value of their material," said Rino Petricola, COO and general manager at Front Porch Digital. "It's gratifying that Front Porch Digital systems will play a role in this important effort by further enhancing the one-stop digitization, transcoding, restoration, and secure archiving service the team already provides."

More information about Front Porch Digital is available at fpdigital.com.

# # #

About Front Porch Digital

Front Porch Digital is the global leader in solutions for migrating, managing, and monetizing media content. Operating on site and in the cloud, the company's purpose-built software employs the latest technologies to deliver truly flexible and scalable media workflows. Solutions delivered by Front Porch Digital appropriately manage large and complex media files and workflows while ensuring optimal performance and utmost security. More information is available at fpdigital.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Photo Caption 1: DIVArchive(R) Content Storage Management System

Photo Link 1:www.wallstcom.com/FrontPorch/FrontPorchDigital-DIVArchive.jpg

Photo Caption 2: DIVAdirector(R) V5.2 Organization and Clipboard

Photo Link 2:www.wallstcom.com/FrontPorch/FrontPorchDigital-DIVAdirectorV5-2Clipboard.jpg

Photo Caption 3: DIVAdirector(R) V5.2 Organization and Shot Lists

Photo Link 3:www.wallstcom.com/FrontPorch/FrontPorchDigital-DIVAdirectorV5-2ShotLists.jpg