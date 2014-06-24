KTWU-TV Chooses Future-Proof Automation Platform From NVerzion

SALT LAKE CITY -- June 24, 2014 -- NVerzion(R), a leading provider of cutting-edge tools for digital broadcasting and television station automation, today announced that KTWU-TV, the PBS station in Topeka, Kansas, has deployed the NVerzion automation system. NVerzion's Component Level Automation System Solutions (CLASS) offers control over a variety of third-party equipment, including the station's video server, router, and traffic system. By providing KTWU with a flexible, scalable automation solution with advanced capabilities such as BXF traffic interface, CLASS dramatically increases the station's workflow efficiencies, lowers operational expenses, and ensures a superior quality on-air presentation.

The comprehensive NVerzion automation system at KTWU is comprised of a wide range of hardware and software components including: NControl router cuts-only on-air playlists, NGest professional dubbing and recording software, NPoint video preparation software for segmenting and trimming, NBase SQL media database manager, NCommand machine status and control, NConvert manual and automated traffic interface, NTime time-driven record event scheduling, EMC Ethernet Machine Control, and a CPIM creative protocol interface module for the BXF traffic communications.

"Prior to this upgrade, we were using an outdated automation system with limited capabilities and a costly support contract," said Duane Loyd, director of engineering at KTWU. "NVerzion's CLASS features a modular architecture, providing our station with a future-proof, efficient solution to get content on air faster. The technical support offered by NVerzion is nothing short of extraordinary and, even better, it's included for the lifetime of the automation system at no extra cost. NVerzion's commitment was recently put to test when the station had an issue with recording ASI signals. NVerzion quickly resolved it by developing a customized, on-the-fly solution."

CLASS is built upon an open architecture, allowing KTWU to support all existing key equipment in the broadcast facility, including a Harmonic Spectrum media server, Utah Scientific UTAH-100/UDS 64x64 router, and Myers ProTrack TV traffic system. By providing control for the majority of the station's broadcast operations, CLASS speeds up the station's file-based workflow, reducing capital and operating expenses. In the future, when KTWU begins using the BXF format, NVerzion's CPIM module will enable seamless two-way communication between traffic and automation, with real-time updates, improving internal communications and workflow efficiencies.

CLASS is based on a modular design that guarantees the integrity of KTWU's on-air presentation by eliminating any single point of failure within the file-based workflow. The modularity of CLASS will simplify future upgrades, enabling KTWU to adopt state-of-the-art technologies as they become available. KTWU is currently using CLASS to support one HD and two SD channels. However, by harnessing the scalable platform, the station can easily support additional channels and subchannels in the near future as it expands its reach.

"At NVerzion, we pride ourselves on providing customers with impeccable technical support without a hefty monthly support contract," said Reed Haslam, director of sales and marketing at NVerzion. "In addition to being reliable, flexible, and scalable, our CLASS automation platform features innovative technologies like BXF to further streamline workflows, making it perfect for local broadcasters like KTWU, who want to provide a high-quality presentation to viewers while lowering operating expenses. We welcome KTWU to our growing NVerzion portfolio of stations in the PBS broadcast sector."

