The Padcaster and BeTerrific Live Broadcast More Than 10 Hours of Footage From Cine Gear Expo LA Using Only iPads, iPhones and iPods

The Padcaster®, the revolutionary iPad case that transforms Apple’s tablet into an on-the-go video production studio, recently teamed up with five-time Emmy Award®-winning journalist Michael Artsis of BeTerrific and Mitch Aunger, founder and CEO of planet5D, to broadcast live from Cine Gear Expo Los Angeles, which took place at The Studios at Paramount on June 6th and 7th. The first broadcast of its kind, the team created a full on multi-camera production for BeTerrific.com using iFilmmaking techniques, using iPads, iPad minis, iPhones and iPod touches as the only cameras. A total of 10 hours of footage was broadcast live throughout the weekend, with nearly 300,000 viewers tuning in.

“Together with The Padcaster, BeTerrific, planet5D, MXL Mics and Filmic Pro we did something magical and groundbreaking,” says Artsis. “We showed people a glimpse of what the future of live broadcasting will be. We did it in an amazing location that has fostered so much production history and to an audience of nearly 300k viewers, which only makes what we accomplished more special! I appreciate all the efforts of all our partners and sponsors. I love what Josh has done with The Padcaster. His vision to create such a needed and invaluable tool has been terrific … He should be recognized for his contributions to a ton of amazing productions and a whole new way of filmmaking.”

Using a beta version of the new FiLMiC Pro iOS app, the production team output full 1920x1080 HD video from the iOS devices, clean with no menus or cropping. They used Apple’s HDMI adapter to output to HDMI and changed the signal to HDSDI for the switcher, which they had three devices plugged directly into. The fourth camera, an iPad mini on a Padcaster Mini, was connected with a Marshall Electronics wireless HDMI transmitter and was used as a roving camera. A Paladin switcher with Wirecast™ allowed them to switch between camera feeds as well as broadcast full graphics. MXL Mics and a Zoom H6 plugged in via USB to the switcher served as the audio mixer. Bringing it all together was the Mushroom Networks Streamer 8000, which, with eight cellular USB modems, provided the crew the internet connection they needed to stream live. With this setup, the team produced a total of 10 hours of live show straight from the Cine Gear exhibition. Watch the behind the scenes footage to see it all come together.

Says Artsis, “I look forward to doing more, and teaching more and more people how to do it.”

Watch the Cine Gear Expo LA Live Broadcast, Produced by The Padcaster, BeTerrific and planet5D

Day One: http://youtu.be/N_a7Va3mF3I

Day Two: http://youtu.be/N_a7Va3mF3I

Padcaster Pricing and Availability

The Padcaster is compatible with iPad 2, iPad third and fourth generations, iPad Air and iPad mini. It is now available online for 149 USD (Original Padcaster) or 159 USD (Padcaster Air) atthepadcaster.com. The Padcaster can also be purchased in stores or online from a number of resellers, including Adorama, Tekserve, B&H, Video Guys and Safe Harbor. The Padcaster Mini is now available for preorder online for 99 USD.

About The Padcaster

The Padcaster transforms an iPad into an on-the-go production studio, providing an easy and professional way for users to create stunning videos on the iPad. Perfect for professional and amateur videographers alike, The Padcaster is an aluminum frame with a urethane insert that securely holds the iPad for a safe and solid feel. Threaded holes lining the edges of the frame allow filmmakers to attach external mics, lights and countless other accessories to enhance the finished product. A standard ¼-20 screw thread and locking-pin design centered on the bottom of The Padcaster lets users connect it to a professional tripod, monopod or shoulder mount for easy, smooth filming. Additional lenses can be attached via the Lenscaster, a separate accessory, to create a wider field of view or bring telephoto capabilities to the iPad’s fixed lens.

The Padcaster’s aluminum frame can also be used as a standalone DSLR cage. Filmmakers can rig a DSLR or other video camera into the cage, enabling them to attach numerous accessories to enhance their shoot.

About The Padcaster, LLC

Headquartered in New York’s Flatiron District, The Padcaster LLC is an innovative startup aimed at developing tools for filmmakers and videographers of all stages of development and skill levels. Established in 2012, its flagship title product, the Padcaster, is a multifunctional iPad case that takes users from passive consumer to creative filmmaker. The Padcaster was made by and for videographers to fit the needs of just about any filmmaker working with the ever-expanding set of production tools and technology. Follow @thepadcaster on Twitter and Facebook. For more information, visit www.thepadcaster.com.

The Padcaster is a trademark of The Padcaster LLC. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

