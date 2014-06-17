Wohler and Media Alliance Offer Integrated Solution for Highly Efficient Media Management and Processing

Partnership Integrates Wohler RadiantGrid File-Based Transcoding and Media Transformation(TM) Engine With Media Alliance's Borneo MAM

SAN FRANCISCO -- June 17, 2014 -- Wohler Technologies today announced that Italian software development company Media Alliance is using Wohler's RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform(TM) as the transcoding and media transformation engine within its media asset management (MAM) system. By incorporating this file-based technology from Wohler into its Borneo MAM product, Media Alliance has created a turnkey solution that provides its customers with even faster and more efficient combined media management and processing.

"We are committed to providing our customers with innovative, forward-looking solutions built on proven technologies," said Giovanni Soldi, CEO at Media Alliance. "The solution enabled with Wohler meets this standard perfectly, enabling significant performance gains through the integration of our well-established MAM and file-based media processing products."

Media Alliance technology is used in more than 20 countries by hundreds of users including Gruppo Espresso, Telelombardia, and Sige in Italy; Expert TV and VGTRK in Russia; Voxafrica in the U.K.; Astro in Malaysia; StarHub in Singapore; KBS in South Korea; TrueVisions in Thailand; TVB in Hong Kong; Intigral in the UAE; and many more.

The core team working on Borneo, Media Alliance's flagship product, has been actively involved in the development of MAM systems for the broadcast industry since 1991. Borneo was first released in 1994 and has been continuously developed and refined over the past two decades. Today, the version 4.0 release is relied upon daily to provide stable and reliable performance in critical production and media management tasks across the news, sports, program production, and archiving departments. The integrated solution featuring Wohler technology already has been deployed successfully for customers in Asia-Pacific markets.

Within the solution uniting Media Alliance and Wohler technologies, Wohler's RadiantGrid(TM) applies TrueGrid(TM) file-based processing to manage and accelerate several tasks simultaneously while allowing users to realize true scalability across multiple machines. The result is a media transformation process that is simpler, faster, and dramatically more efficient than alternative solutions.

"With a strong presence in key markets and a highly refined MAM system and interface, Media Alliance represents an ideal technology partner," said Craig Newbury, vice president sales, Wohler. "Wohler RadiantGrid technology brings exceptional power and flexibility to the processing of media, and this integration with the Media Alliance MAM system will extend the availability of these benefits to an even greater number of users and media processes worldwide."

Further information about the RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform and other RadiantGrid solutions is available at www.wohler.com.

# # #

About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Wohler's tradition of innovation began more than 30 years ago with the creation of the industry's first in-rack audio monitoring product, and it continues today through the company's continued development of unique solutions that span the baseband, stream, and file-based domains and include advanced monitoring solutions for video, audio, and captioning applications; solutions for IP monitoring, encoding, and decoding; and the award-winning RadiantGrid(TM) platform for efficient file-based content transformation and distribution. Together, Wohler's advanced, cost-effective confidence monitoring and media transformation products ensure high-quality production across any platform and delivery to any device. More information about Wohler is available at www.wohler.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/Wohler-RadiantGrid.jpg

Photo Caption: RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform(TM)