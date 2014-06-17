Cox Media Group to Bring IEEE BTS 'Bridging the Gap' Training Course to Atlanta in August

PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- June 17, 2014 -- The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) today announced that Cox Media Group (CMG), a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises, will host the next session of the society's "Bridging the Gap" training course, August 6-7, at its corporate headquarters in Atlanta. During the comprehensive, two-day seminar, attendees will learn how to resolve the knowledge gap that exists between IT technologists and video specialists, in order to improve operational efficiencies in broadcast facilities. The course is open to CMG employees, members of the broadcast community, and the general public at a rate of $395.

"File-based workflows have become the industry standard today, as broadcasters look to deliver a variety of digital media content to an ever growing number of devices. While file-based workflows bring many advantages to broadcast organizations, they also require that engineers be skilled in both broadcast and IT technologies," said Dave Siegler, vice president of technical operations, Cox Media Group. "Our objective in hosting the IEEE BTS 'Bridging the Gap' seminar is to take a leadership role in ensuring that broadcast operations and engineering teams are knowledgeable about both methodologies."

Taught by well-known broadcast industry experts Wes Simpson and John Luff, "Bridging the Gap" training is ideal for engineers and senior level technicians looking to gain a deeper understanding of a wide range of current and emerging technologies used in broadcast facilities. The course includes topics such as baseband digital video transport, video servers, data networking for broadcast facilities, metadata, archiving, and video compression. After completing the course, attendees will be able to resolve day-to-day issues more efficiently. Attendees will also receive a printed copy of the course materials featuring detailed diagrams and tables for future reference. IEEE continuing education credits are available to those who complete the course.

The IEEE BTS is also accepting hosts for future sessions. Each two-day seminar accommodates 30 or more attendees. Sessions can be hosted privately by a broadcast organization or can be open to the public. Host organizations may be entitled to receive a discount on student tuition, and IEEE BTS members receive a five percent discount toward tuition.

Online registration for the seminar is now open and can be accessed at http://goo.gl/G62mGf.

More information about attending or hosting the IEEE BTS' "Bridging the Gap" technical training program is available by contacting Amy Reeder, at +1 732 562 5416 or by emailing her at a.reeder@ieee.org. Additional information about the Society is available at http://bts.ieee.org/.

About IEEE BTS

The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) is a technical society and council dedicated toward advancing electrical and electronic engineering by maintaining scientific and technical standards as well as educating its members through various meetings, presentations, events, conferences, and training programs. IEEE BTS has more than 2,000 members and chapters worldwide and has its own business office located in Piscataway, New Jersey.

