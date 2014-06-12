Barnfind's Platform Proves to be "Out of this World"

Sandefjord, Norway • The German Aerospace Center (DLR) recently selected Barnfind Technologies’ innovative signal transport platform to achieve flawless coverage of the launch of the Russian Soyuz spacecraft from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on the 28th of May. Headed for the International Space Station (ISS), the Soyuz carried Alexander Gerst, the third German astronaut to be stationed on the ISS, and two others. German broadcasters, including N-TV, Phönix, BR, and ARDbrought the momentous event to viewers around the globe. The event was also available online.

Wiggo Evensen, Barnfind CEO, released details of the project today from the Company’s headquarters in Sandefjord, Norway.

The DLR chose Barnfind’s BarnOne BTF1-02, the Company’s flagship unit, to accomplish signal transport and conversion. BarnOne offers many functions and supports numerous different signal formats in one frame. BarnOne’s capabilities include fiber transport, PtP, WDM, CWDM, DWDM, routing, embedding, IP/ASI conversion, distribution, add/drop/pass, HDMI, 4K 60p workflows, KVM etc. and offers easy integration to most 3rd party control systems.

“We are honored that Barnfind’s platform was chosen to ensure that signals were transported properly and delivered safely allowing viewers to share in the excitement of such a historic event,” acknowledged Evensen.

The Columbus Control Centre (Col-CC), located at the DLR in Oberpfaffenhofen serves as the central European point of distribution for all video from the ISS to the European Space Agency’s facilities, international partners and public affairs agencies. Over a time span of 12 hours, the Col-CC transferred an HD satellite feed from the launch site as well as HD/SD feeds from the US that were sent over IP directly into a Barnfind BTF1-02 located in the Col-CC machine room. The signals were then converted to HD PAL, and using multimode fiber SFPs, were sent approximately 300 meters to another BTF1-02 in the Broadcast Support area. From there, the Barnfind’s internal matrix and reclocker were utilized to send HD-SDI an additional 20-50 meters to SNG trucks. HD video from a launch event held in the Col-CC lobby was also produced in an external truck and transmitted to the Machine Room using the return channel of the fiber SFP’s on the Barnfind.

The Barnfind solution was delivered by the German partner, SHM Broadcast in Munich. “The Barnfind solution was a crucial aspect of the entire event, and we are happy to report that the whole system of hardware and software from Barnfind performed flawlessly throughout”, says Jeremy Mayer from DLR.

The you tube link to the event is https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eyGXkU1wtCE



