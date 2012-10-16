STUDIO TECHNOLOGIES INTRODUCES THE MODEL 742A AUDIO MIXER

Unit Designed for Quick and Reliable Mobile Audio Applications



Skokie, IL, October 16, 2012 – Studio Technologies Inc., the manufacturer of tailored, high-performance audio, video and fiber-optic products for the professional audio, installation and broadcast markets, is pleased to introduce the Model 742A Audio Mixer. The dual-audio-bus mixer is designed specifically for use in electronic newsgathering (ENG), small-scale production trucks and utility applications. An update to the popular Model 742, the new unit adds key features along with performance and reliability enhancements. The 742A’s resources include four mic/line inputs with 48-volt phantom power, four dedicated line-level inputs, two main and two monitor output buses. Also included are LED level metering, flexible monitoring and AC/DC powering. The Model 742A is not a “stereo” mixer, but can create two independent monaural signals, making it excellent for general on-air tasks as well as signal monitoring, talent cueing and intercom support.

“The Model 742A Audio Mixer was developed for the efficient support ofth fixed and mobile audio production situations,” says Gordon Kapes, president of Studio Technologies. “We are continuously speaking with audio professionals out in the field regarding the equipment and features they need to streamline production workflow. The Model 742A Audio Mixer is our response to their feedback.”

News gathering operations in a fast-paced environment require a seamless combination of simplicity and high-quality performance. Operators who deal with multiple audio sources will revel in the quick and reliable level adjustment and routing options presented by the 742A, making it easy to create one or two independent audio-mixes. Each mic/line input channel is equipped with an input sensitivity button, rotary level control, signal level status LED and output bus assignment switch. To support condenser microphones, the four mic/line inputs can be individually configured to supply 48-volt phantom power. The four dedicated line-level inputs include a rotary level control, level status LED and output bus assignment switch. The compressor circuits associated with the two output buses can be configured to operate from one of three modes: a factory-set 6 dB above the main outputs’ nominal +4-dBu operating level, 2 dB above the nominal level or a settings where the compressors are turned off.

The 742A delivers a frequency response of 20 Hz to 20 kHz, ±0.5-dB (mic/line in to main outs) with a very respectable THD+N distortion level of 0.03 percent. The unit has a signal-to-noise ratio of 74 dB, referenced to +4-dBu output and offers plenty of headroom with a maximum output of +26 dBu into 10 k ohms, +25 dBu into 600 ohms.

The mixer provides several internal configuration “jumpers,” which allow its performance to be tailored to the needs of specific installations. Created with reliable longevity in mind, the mixer’s enclosure is comprised of lightweight, durable aluminum, complete with a steel front panel to increase the overall rigidity and rack-mounting stability of the product.The Model 742A allows an input voltage range from 100 to 240 volts, 50/60 Hz, making it possible to address applications worldwide. To add additional flexibility the Model 742A can be powered by a DC source of 10 to 18 volts. This allows operation under battery power or, when used in conjunction with an AC mains source, can create a redundant power installation.

About Studio Technologies, Inc.

Studio Technologies, Inc. provides tailored, high-performance video, audio and fiber optic products for the professional audio and broadcast markets. The company was founded in 1978 with a commitment to design and manufacture dependable, individualized solutions for broadcast studio, stadium and corporate environments. Known for “designing for the way professionals work,” the company is recognized as an industry leader that has never wavered from its individualized design pledge. Product categories include fiber-optic transport, broadcast support, mobile broadcast, intercom and IFB, announcer consoles, loudspeaker monitor control systems and sound pressure level monitor systems. For more information, please visit the Studio Technologies website at www.studio-tech.comor call +1 847-676-9177.