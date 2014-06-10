Jampro Wins Significant Contract from Radio Republik Indonesia

Sacramento, CA -- Jampro Antennas of Sacramento, California has been granted a major broadcast equipment contract by Radio Republik Indonesia (RRI), the state radio network of Indonesia. Under the terms of the agreement, Jampro will provide twelve (12) JCPB-4 bay Broadband FM broadcast antenna systems to RRI so that the station can continue to achieve nationwide coverage.

The announcement was made by Jampro’s President, Alex M. Perchevitch, who said, “The JAMPRO JCPB side mount antenna is a broadband version of the PENETRATOR antenna, which has become an industry standard for quality and performance. We are very pleased to be working with Radio Republik Indonesia and providing the network with this outstanding broadcast solution so that it can expand its infrastructure and continue its success of reaching listeners throughout Indonesia.”

The JCPB-H is ideal for broadband and multi frequency applications. Silver-plated inner conductor connectors are used throughout for maximum contact life and minimum power loss. The solution also offers outstanding VSWR and bandwidth without field tuning.

“Our JCPB antennas are built with stainless steel and aluminum, making them extremely sturdy and reliable,” added Perchevitch. “That gives RRI an extremely durable solution as well as long-term value with outstanding performance for whatever types of environmental conditions could arise.”

Founded in September 1945, Radio Republik Indonesia (RRI) is the state radio network of Indonesia and a public broadcasting service that provides information services, education, entertainment, and more to the people of Indonesia as well as abroad to serve all Indonesian citizens throughout the world. Voice of Indonesia is the division for overseas broadcasting.

About Jampro

Jampro Antennas Inc., established to answer the need for quality broadcast systems at a reasonable price, is a leading supplier of antennas, combiners & filters and RF components for every application in the broadcast industry. Reputed for innovation and customization, Jampro builds each system to the specifications of the individual broadcaster. From the first system delivered in 1954 to those installed today, the Company is committed to consistent performance and quality founded on solid engineering. Today, over 25,000 broadcasters worldwide benefit from the quality and performance provided by Jampro systems. Additional information on JAMPRO can be obtained at www.jampro.com.

###

Jampro contact: Sonia Del Castillo

916-383-1177 • mailto:Sonia@jampro.com

Press Contact: Desert Moon Communications

Harriet Diener • 845-512-8283 • mailto:harriet@desertmoon.tv