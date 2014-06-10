wige BROADCAST Selects Barnfind's Platform to Support Live Broadcasts

Sandefjord, Norway • wige BROADCAST, a production company based in Cologne, Germany that deploys state-of-the-art technology to domestic and international broadcasters for live sporting events, has selected Barnfind Technologies’ BarnOne platform as the heart of their signal transport infrastructure. Wiggo Evensen, Barnfind CEO, announced the development from the Company’s headquarters in Sandefjord, Norway.

Barnfind supplied wige with several BarnOne BTF1-02 frames uniquely capable of routing, fiber transport, multiplexing and distribution all within the same frame. In addition, a separate optical housing for each system was installed for CWDM multiplexing that is easily expandable with optical splitters for ultimate redundancy. wige has also adopted Barnfind’s BarnStudio control software.

Jürgen Blitz, wige’s head of technical operations, claims that investing in the new company was both risky and exciting. “Barnfind has not only proven to have great and flexible products that allow us to use and change any SFPs and signal formats on the fly, but their technical and customer service – before, during and after installation - is outstanding. It is easy to see that they enjoy their jobs and are passionate about helping us as a client. We are purchasing through their German partner, SHM Broadcast in Munich, but a lot of the technical support comes directly from Norway. wige is focused mostly on motor sport production and does Formula 1, DTM (Deutsche Touring Meisterschaft), the 24 Hours race at Nürburgring etc. We need equipment we can trust to operate flawlessly and continuously. We also like that Barnfind has a large and worldwide network of partners and if we need any support for a production anywhere in the world, for example Brazil, we know that their local partner will be there.”

Wiggo Evensen, CEO at Barnfind says: “It has been very interesting to work with wige Broadcast. They have a lot of good ideas that we will incorporate in the future development of our Barnfind frames. Close cooperation with demanding customers like wige drives our company to the next level. Their decades of experience in OB production of sports events is an advantage for us.”

For more information: www.barnfind.no



About Barnfind Technologies AS

Barnfind Technologies, headquartered in Sandefjord, Norway, manufactures a multi-function, low power consumption platform that supports numerous signals in one frame.

