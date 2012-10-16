Harmonic Addresses Cable Headend Space Constraints

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Oct. 16, 2012 -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, today announced the launch of a new family of compact transmitter modules to complement the company's recently launched CCAP-compliant NSG(TM) Pro and resolve key issues facing operators today -- headend real-estate, power consumption, and fiber availability. Featuring ultra-high-density optics and a compact design, the SUPRALink(R) SPL 7210S DWDM and PWRLink(R) 4200S DFB transmitters lead the industry in reducing rack-space and power requirements at the headend.

With the unique ability to support up to 20 transmitters in 3-RU, the new transmitters effectively double the amount of transmitters that can be added to the given rack space, resulting in a significant reduction in power consumption and enabling cost-effective delivery of additional high-quality, bandwidth-intensive services such as high-speed data, IP video, high-definition video, and time-shift TV from a cable operator's existing fiber infrastructure.

"Harmonic's new optical transmitters allow cable operators to do more with less by saving precious rack space, optimizing fiber usage, increasing operational efficiency, and reducing overall expenditures as they continue to roll out bandwidth-demanding services," said Gil Katz, vice president of the Edge and Access business unit at Harmonic. "The transmitters also complement our recently announced NSG Pro Converged Cable Access Platform system by extending benefits such as high density and power efficiency to optical devices in the cable headend."

Designed as a universal replacement transmitter, the SUPRALink SPL 7210S DWDM transmitter enables operators to reuse their fiber network cost effectively as business requirements change. At the heart of the transmitter is powerful 1550-nm DWDM technology that offers a 40-percent deeper fiber reach than standard 1310-nm systems at a comparable price point. The SUPRALink SPL 7210S is perfectly suited for a wide range of applications, providing operators with the capacity to support advanced bandwidth-intensive services.

Up to 20 SUPRALink SPL 7210S or PWRLink 4200S modules can be mounted in the 3-RU Harmonic HLP 4800 broadband platform, dramatically reducing space, power, and cooling requirements, thereby lowering an operator's operational expenses. Additionally, the inclusion of dual blind-mate broadcast and narrowcast RF connectors on the transmitters ensures streamlined installation and maintenance. The transmitters can be combined with Harmonic's edgeQAM and node family to form a comprehensive system solution. When used within an HFC broadband network that also includes Harmonic's new NSG Pro, the transmitters enable cable operators to further optimize fiber usage, lower OPEX, and support additional bandwidth-intensive services.

Harmonic will demonstrate the SUPRALink SPL 7210S and PWRLink 4200S transmitters at the 2012 SCTE Cable-Tec Expo at booth 2635. The new transmitters are expected to ship in the first quarter of 2013. Further information about Harmonic and the company's products is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

