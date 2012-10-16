Autoscript Prompters Chosen For New Qatari Studio Complex

Leading Regional Sports Channel Equips Three Studios

TWICKENHAM, UK, OCTOBER 16, 2012—Autoscript, part of Vitec Videocom, a Vitec Group company, announced today that Al Dawri & Al Kass (known as Al-Kass), a sports channel based in Doha, Qatar, has purchased multiple Autoscript prompting units and newsroom software for its new studio complex. The sale was completed by German distributor, Gruppe 3, and installed by systems integrator BFE.

Al-Kass, one of the key sports broadcasters in the Middle East region, broadcasts 24 hours a day, presenting mainly Gulf-based sports events including regional football and the Asian Games. It recently moved its production operations to a new complex at the Aspire Zone in Doha, also known as Doha Sport City. Al-Kass has three 600m² studios; one is used as a news studio, while the other two are used for live event coverage, recorded events, and sports-based magazine programs and talk shows. Each studio is equipped with three Autoscript LED 17” On Camera Units with WinPlus newsroom software and various accessories including Magno Foot Controls.

Juergen Loos, BFE, said, “Al-Kass’ main requirements for its prompting solutions in the new studios were reliability and functionality. They had previously used Autoscript prompters and were pleased to choose them again for their robustness and reliability for day-to-day studio operations.”

Simon Clark, Head of Sales and Support EMEA, Autoscript, said, “Al-Kass’ demanding production schedule in the fast-moving sports broadcasting arena requires that they have equipment they can depend on 24/7. Our innovative solutions are proven to provide that peace of mind to leading broadcasters around the world.”

About Autoscript

Autoscript is the world leader in the prompting industry, providing professional teleprompting equipment to broadcasters across the globe.Established in the UK in 1984, with headquarters in the UK and the US,Autoscript designs and builds innovative hardware, PC cards and software to meet real world needs and continually enhance the production process. A prime example of this is Autoscript’s latest product, the E.P.I.C. (Enhanced Prompting InformationCentre), an all-in-one prompter display and on-air talent monitor that vastly simplifies studio equipment, reduces power consumption and enables easier location prompting. Autoscript is a member of the Vitec Group.

For more information visit www.autoscript.tv

About Vitec Videocom

Vitec Videocom brings together some of the most respected, most innovative and most sought-after brands in the industry: Anton/Bauer, Autoscript, Litepanels, OConnor, Petrol, Sachtler, Vinten and Vinten Radamec. It acts as an endorsing brand for these market-leading broadcast, film and pro video products, encouraging multi-brand system sales and simplifying the way that customers worldwide do business.

Vitec Videocom is an operating division within the Vitec Group, an international business serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military aerospace and government markets. Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers rely on worldwide.

Vitec Videocom - innovative products around the camera.