Thomson Video Networks' Sapphire MPEG Stream Server and Ideal Systems' SoftCast Broadcast Operations Suite Now Integrated for Turnkey Playout and Ad Insertion

RENNES, France -- May 23, 2014 -- Thomson Video Networks today announced the integration of its Sapphire MPEG stream server with SoftCast, a comprehensive suite of software products from SoftCast Technologies that streamlines operation and management of broadcast TV channels. SoftCast Technologies is the new product department of Ideal Systems Group, Asia's largest broadcast systems integrator and a longtime Thomson Video Networks global partner and value-added reseller in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The integration of SoftCast and the Sapphire "channel-in-a-box" server will provide Thomson Video Networks and Ideal Systems customers with a powerful and cost-effective turnkey playout and ad insertion solution.

Sapphire is a unique channel-in-a-box solution that provides all the functions needed to ingest, process, brand, and generate TV channels ready for air, and offers advanced capture, playout, and ad insertion capabilities and frame-accurate operation for MPEG-2 and H.264 compressed content. As the world's first downloadable suite of solutions for broadcast TV operators, SoftCast is now available for purchase from the Ideal Systems online store. The integration of Sapphire with the SoftCast Automation, Broadcast Schedule Planning (traffic), and Broadcast Ad Sales (ad scheduling) modules addresses broadcasters' new-generation playout requirements with a hybrid solution for both MPEG and baseband video delivery.

"For more than a decade, Ideal Systems has worked closely with Thomson Video Networks, and together we have completed many head-end deployments throughout the Asia-Pacific region," said Fintan McKiernan, CEO, Ideal Systems (Singapore). "The integration of the Sapphire MPEG server with our SoftCast suite addresses the growing requirements of APAC customers for a cost-effective hybrid baseband-IP solution to streamline digital ad insertion and MPEG playout. Sapphire's long and successful track record in deployments all over the world makes it a perfect complement to SoftCast's comprehensive broadcast ecosystem, and specifically its baseband channel-in-box capabilities."

"Our latest collaboration with Ideal Systems is a natural extension of our teaming strategy in the Asia-Pacific region," said Eric Gallier, vice president of marketing at Thomson Video Networks. "With the recent launch of SoftCast Technologies, Ideal Systems has provided a highly innovative software suite for cost-effective broadcast automation, scheduling, and traffic management. The integration will enable us to meet our joint customers' requirements for channel-in-a-box and ad insertion solutions that provide both MPEG splicing through Sapphire and ad scheduling through the SoftCast traffic system."

Further information about Thomson Video Networks products is available at www.thomson-networks.com.

# # #

About Ideal Systems and SoftCast Technologies

Ideal Systems Group is an industry-leading, multi-national systems integrator providing innovative solutions to the broadcasting, telecoms, and enterprise sectors. The company provides services ranging from consultancy to conceptualization, through to complete design, build, and after-support. In early 2014, Ideal Systems announced the launch of SoftCast Technologies, a comprehensive suite of software products for operating and managing broadcast television channels. SoftCast is supported exclusively by Ideal Systems' broadcast engineers and growing network of offices, which currently includes locations in Hong Kong, China, Taiwan, India, Thailand, Singapore, Japan, and Malaysia. For more information, visit www.softcast-technology.com or www.idealsys.com.

About Thomson Video Networks

A global leader in advanced video compression solutions, Thomson Video Networks helps media companies, video service providers, and broadcasters deliver superior video quality at the lowest possible bandwidth for contribution, terrestrial, satellite, cable, IPTV, and OTT services. Through Thomson Video Networks' ongoing commitment to innovation, customers are able to leverage emerging technologies, such as the new HEVC compression standard, for the efficient delivery of new video services. This includes multi-screen applications supporting every platform from small hand-held devices to large TV screens. Picture the Possibilities: Visit www.thomson-networks.com.

Photo Caption: Sapphire MPEG Stream Server

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/ThomsonVN/ThomsonVN-SapphireMPEGStreamServer.jpg

Please Visit Thomson Video Networks at BroadcastAsia2014, Stand 5H2-04