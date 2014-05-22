Miller Camera Support Equipment Introduces Cineline 70 Fluid Head and Air Tripod Systems to Asian Market at Broadcast Asia 2014

MARINA BAY SANDS, SINGAPORE, MAY 22, 2014—Miller Camera Support Equipment, a leader in the production of innovating camera support solutions, will introduce its new Cineline 70 Fluid Head, as well as its Air Tripod System range, which includes the Air Alloy System (3001) and Air Carbon Fibre System (3005), to the Asian market for the first time at Broadcast Asia 2014 (Booth 4D2-21). Miller’s advanced camera support technology is purpose-built for cinematographers and photographers who desire a new dimension in professional camera support.

“The original idea to create the Cineline 70 Fluid Head actually stemmed from the Asian market, as Asia produces more feature films than the United States and the demand for top-notch camera support technology in the region is high,” says Greg Thomson, Miller regional sales manager for Southeast Asia. “We look forward to featuring the latest in our camera support technologies at Broadcast Asia. Both the Cineline 70 Fluid Head and the Air Tripod System range offer cinematographers robust, lightweight, cost-effective solutions that enhance workflow and boost production value, making them an asset for medium-budget features and documentaries.”

The robust Cineline 70 Fluid Head is ideal for use on feature films, documentaries and high-end television commercial productions that require heavy payload, frequent re-rigging and a diverse range of lenses and cameras. Currently unmatched in the industry, the heavy-duty fluid head offers advanced precision fluid drag control with ultra soft starts and smooth stops and perfect diagonal drag transition. For easy setup changes during and in between takes, its counterbalance systems with “all-in-one-location” rear-mounted controls easily allow users to capture the big picture. Additionally, its extended sliding range promotes quick and seamless rebalancing of the rig when lenses are changed, resulting in weight distribution shifts.

Constructed of corrosion resistant alloy, the lightweight Cineline 70 Fluid Head offers dual side mounts for monitors and accessories, as well as an assistant’s box front mount and is set to accommodate industry leading cameras, including Arri, Sony, RED, and Canon. It additionally features an Arri-compatible side-loading camera platform and, with an easy-to-fit 1225 Mitchell Base Adaptor (optional), it suits traditional Mitchell Flat Base tripods.

Miller’s premium Air Tripod Systems are the perfect, lightweight travel companions for professionals who are shooting both videos and photos in rugged, outdoor conditions. Both systems are compact, versatile and durable. Each system consists of an Air Fluid Head, offering professionals authentic Miller fluid head pan and tilt technology, and a variant of the Solo 75 2-Stage Tripod. The Air Fluid Head,composed of magnesium alloy housing and precision components, comes with two positions of selectable counterbalance and a dual pan handle option. Both systems have the ability to support payloads ranging from 2.5 kilograms (5.5 pounds) to five kilograms (11 pounds).

The Air Alloy System (3001) consists of the Air Fluid Head and the Solo 75 2-Stage Alloy Tripod, which is designed for the single operator. Selectable leg angle locks ensure rapid stabilization at any height, with the tripod boasting an impressive range, capable of extending from 234 millimeters (9.2 inches) to 1625 millimeters (64 inches). Its sturdy alloy, magnesium design ensures durability and its new rapid lock system can lock or unlock with less than one quarter of a turn. The tripod’s Neoprene leg protection allows for exceptional grip and is ideal for users who are either carrying or setting up the tripod in extreme weather conditions.

The Air Carbon Fibre System (3005) consists of the Air Fluid Head and the Solo 75 2-Stage Carbon Fibre Tripod, which is purpose-built for professionals who desire to work with the most lightweight camera support technology. The Air Carbon Fibre System features all the same benefits of the Air Alloy System but at a much lighter weight, totaling at 4.5 kilograms (9.9 pounds) versus the Air Alloy System’s weight of 4.9 kilograms (10.8 pounds). The Air Carbon Fibre System offers both cinematographers and photographers rock solid stability and is ideal for those shooting in extremely remote locations.

