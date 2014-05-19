The Steadicam Division of the Tiffen Company Rolls Out Steadicam Smoothee Bonus Pack for iPhone 5 and GoPro

The Steadicam division of The Tiffen Company, a leading manufacturer of award-winning digital imaging accessories, is offering Steadicam fans an exciting new Steadicam Smoothee bonus pack. The introduction of Steadicam in 1976 revolutionized the world of film and video. Over the past three decades, Steadicam has been an invaluable, dynamic production tool in the industry. New generations of Steadicam camera stabilizing systems have been comprehensively redesigned to unleash endless creative possibilities. When purchasing a Steadicam Smoothee, users can now enjoy two mounts for the price of one. The new bonus pack features a mount for iPhone® 5/5s and a mount for GoPro® HERO® cameras — a 24.95 USD bonus value, offering even more stability for no extra cost.

Smoothee, which is featured in the new Apple “Powerful” commercial, supports a variety of Apple models, including iPhone 3s/4/4s/5/5s and iPod touch, as well as GoPro models HERO®, 2, 3 and 3+. Based on the same technology as the big $60,000 rigs used in Hollywood, Smoothee allows the incredible capturing of video and still images without the shakes normally associated with hand-held video shot on the go, right out of the box, the very first time.

“Steadicam has a long and rich history with cinematographers all over the world. Thanks to extensive research and development and a dedication to creating the world’s greatest images, the capabilities that have made Steadicam a de-facto standard on film sets, studio productions and live events are now available for devices like Apple iPhone and GoPro,” states Steve Tiffen, President and CEO, The Tiffen Company. “Steadicam Smoothee appeals to everyone, from skateboarders filming heart-stopping moves to iPhoneographers capturing an unexpected city adventure. We have even had the honor of having Steadicam Smoothee shown in Apple’s new ‘Powerful’ commercial.”

Developed by Steadicam, the leader in camera stabilization, the patented Smoothee lets users “fly” through their video capture moments — up and down steps, indoors and outside, through crowds — almost anywhere, with precise, elegant control and ease. Designed for all skill levels from novice to expert, the ‘out-of-the-box’ Smoothee system requires little set-up. Smoothee’s new bonus pack gives the celebrated camera stabilizer added versatility, helping to capture your most prized moments without the fear of a blurry shot.

Steadicam Smoothee Compatibility Options and Pricing

The lightweight, agile and easy-to-use Steadicam Smoothee features an innovative, patented design built around a durable mono-frame metal structure. The handheld stabilizing solution ships with an easy-to-use interchangeable mount for expanded camera capture options. The Smoothee can also be used with an iPhone 3Gs/4/4s/5/5s, iPod touch and GoPro® HERO®, 2, 3 and 3+.

Steadicam Smoothee, with its bonus pack, retails for 149.00 USD. For more information including where to purchase, please visithttp://www.tiffen.com/steadicam_smoothee_homepage1.html.

About Tiffen

Tiffen has been a leading manufacturer of photographic filters, lens accessories, software, and camera accessories for the consumer/professional imaging and the motion picture and broadcast television industries for 75 years. The company has a rich history of innovative product design, superior optical consistency, and unparalleled quality. Tiffen has been recognized for its product and engineering excellence, earning a Technical Achievement Award and a Scientific and Engineering Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, as well as multiple Emmy® Awards. Today, the company offers a wide range of products, which include: Tiffen® filters, Steadicam® camera stabilizing systems, Lowel® light, Listec® teleprompters, Tiffen Dfx® digital imaging software, Domke® bags, Davis & Sanford® tripods, Zing® camera covers, Stroboframe® flash brackets, Saunders® professional trimmers, and Kodak Wratten® filters. Tiffen continues to enhance its reputation as a leading imaging accessory manufacturer through aggressive growth in the image-making accessory industry.

For more information on Tiffen, please visit http://www.tiffen.com.

Tiffen is a registered trademark of The Tiffen Company. All other trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

Press Contacts

Anya Oskolkova

Zazil Media Group

(e) anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617.817.6559

(skype) anya.oskolkova

Lauren Leger

Zazil Media Group

(e) lauren@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 508.498.8433

(skype) lauren.zazil

####