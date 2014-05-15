MEDIA ALERT

Discover 4K and the Mirrorless Camera Revolution at Free Event From Adorama and Panasonic

Join Adorama, Panasonic and revered technology consultant Eduardo Angel for a discussion on how to capture, edit and present 4K video with a special look at the LUMIX GH4; FREE event to be held Tuesday, May 20th

New York, NY – May 14, 2014 –Adorama, one of the world’s largest photography, imaging, video and electronics retailers, is teaming up with Panasonic to present a free Next Generation Workflow event to discuss working with 4K video on Tuesday, May 20, 2014.

Thanks to the revolutionary LUMIX GH4 camera from Panasonic, 4K technology is now more accessible than ever before. Join technology consultant, educator and digital storyteller Eduardo Angel to learn more about the mirrorless camera revolution as he explains how to transition to a 4K workflow. Angel will explore best practices for capturing, editing and presenting 4K video at this free event sponsored by Panasonic. This event will feature two sessions, at 3pm and 6pm, and will be held at the Adorama store located at 42 West 18th Street in Manhattan. Refreshments will be served. Register now for this Next Generation Workflow Event with the Panasonic LUMIX GH4.

Join Emmy Award winner Michael Artsis as he explores the features of the Panasonic LUMIX GH4 and showcases its stunning 4K footage on AdoramaTV.

About Eduardo Angel

Eduardo Angel is an independent Technology Consultant, Educator, and Visual Storyteller based in Brooklyn, NY. His mission is to inspire and empower photographers, filmmakers, and corporations in the use of technology to enhance creativity. He is also a cofounder of the idea production company The Digital Distillery. Eduardo has worked as an Adobe official Beta Tester for Lightroom and Premiere Pro, teaches at the School of Visual Arts and at the International Center of Photography, and recently published a book about Filmmaking Essentials for Photographers.

He regularly shares his thoughts on technology on his website www.eduardoangel.com.

ADORAMA: More Than a Camera Store

Adorama is more than a camera store – it’s one of the world’s largest photography, video, imaging and electronics retailers. Serving customers for more than 35 years, Adorama has grown from its flagship NYC store to include the leading online destination for photography, video and consumer electronics. Adorama's vast product offerings encompass home entertainment, mobile computing, and professional video and audio, while its services include an in-house photo lab, AdoramaPix, pro equipment rental at Adorama Rental Company, and the award-winning Adorama Learning Center, which offers free education for photographers in online channels such as the popular Adorama TV.

Adorama is listed as one of the top five electronics retailers by Consumer Reports, “Best of the Web” by Forbes.com, Internet Retailers Top 100, and is the official Electronics Retailer of the NY Giants.

Visit ADORAMA at www.adorama.com.

