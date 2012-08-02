XOR Media and Softel team up to create a file-based content captioning system

XOR Media (formerly SeaChange Broadcast), developer of high-performance open IT storage for media applications and private cloud data centers, announced its collaborative efforts with Softel to offer an automated, file-based, and cost-effective subtitling and closed captioning system for broadcast networks.



Whether it is to make programs more enjoyable to the global audience or to comply with regulations as regards differently abled viewers, content subtitling and closed captioning is becoming more common in media. XOR Media and Softel recognize this need and together offer a fully file-based subtitle and caption workflow solution.



In modern workflows, MXF files are directly imported into the Universal MediaLibrary storage or encoded by the MediaClient codec server. Softel's Swift Create offers subtitling and closed captioning QC, then the Swift vTX transcoding system accesses these MXF files in the UML storage NAS library via the CIFS standard protocol. The MXF files follow the SMPTE 436M standard. Softel inserts subtitles and closed captions directly into the MXF packets with the entire workflow being file-based, which simplifies and accelerates the traditional process of subtitle and closed caption insertion.



"XOR Media accelerates the file-based solutions at every step of the broadcaster's media workflow. Our partnership with Softel allows us to effectively provide a modern subtitling and closed captioning solution to broadcasters." said Stephane Jauroyou, vice president for worldwide sales, XOR Media.



"The close collaboration of XOR Media and Softel makes way for a subtitle and closed caption encoding and playout solution suitable for use by multi-platform broadcasters looking to simplify their workflow, to lower resource dependency, and to reduce operational and supervisory costs," concluded Gordon Hunter, chief sales officer, Softel.



XOR Media will be at booth 6.C29 in RAI Amsterdam at the IBC 2012 show from September 7 to 11. To set a meeting, email marvi.torres@xor-media.com.



About XOR Media

XOR Media develops high-performance, open, IT storage, specialized for media applications and private cloud data centers used by broadcasters, content providers, and media companies. Formerly SeaChange Broadcast, XOR Media carries over an installed base of over 300 top-tier customers; 12,000 channels on air; and 11PB of managed data. It operates globally with over 180 employees. XOR Media's product line includes open, cloud-capable, and media-optimized technologies already trusted by hundreds of broadcasters around the world: ingest and playout codecs MediaClient and MediaServer; and the prizewinning, shared grid, and scalable Universal MediaLibrary storage. Headquartered in Greenville, New Hampshire, USA, XOR Media holds engineering, support, manufacturing, research and development, and sales offices all over the world. www.xor- media.com.



About Softel

Softel is a global leader in key TV and video technologies. The company specializes in closed captioning, subtitling, video description and ancillary data processing software as well as headend components and interactive, second screen and connected TV solutions, all delivered through a full range of products, professional services and bespoke development.



Based in Pangbourne, near Reading in Berkshire, England, Softel also owns Softel-USA LLC, which focuses entirely on the Americas from its metro New York location. With almost three decades of broadcast experience, Softel has built an impressive network of partners worldwide and a prestigious customer list that includes the biggest names in the broadcast industry. www.softelgroup.com