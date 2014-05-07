Cobham Will Showcase PRORXD Receiver Platform and Nano HDTX at BroadcastAsia 2014

Cobham, the RF specialist company, will feature its new receiver platform, the PRORXD, which includes 1080p60 4:2:2 10-bit decoding capabilities.

Two configurations,1RU or 2RU, are each capable of decoding separate HD signals, including MPEG2 HD if required, effectively making them dual receivers. The PRORXD’s decoding algorithm has been specially engineered by Cobham to ensure full compatibility with all leading encoders.

A key benefit of the PRORXD system is that it automatically adjusts its encoding bit rate capacity to ensure optimum picture quality by compensating for variations of “contention” on IP networks. This feature is particularly valuable when using Ka-band and BGAN satellite systems. If required, the PRORXD receiver can also act as an IP decoder using the interruptible foldback (IFB) audio input for automatic IFB for the presenter.

At BroadcastAsia 2014 Cobham will also feature Nano HDTX, an ultra-miniature digital video transmitter designed specifically for POV and body-worn applications. At its core is Cobham’s COFDM and H.264 encoding technology, which enables the transmitter to retain excellent image quality over a wireless link. Importantly, the transmitter supports composite, SDI, HD-SDI and HDMI video input formats.

The Nano HDTX’s small size, negligible weight and ultra-low power consumption have proven it to be ideal for extended unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) applications. For even greater range, optional lightweight, low-power amplifiers are also available.

Cobham will be on Stand 5E3-06 at BroadcastAsia 2014, Singapore. For more information, visit www.cobham.com