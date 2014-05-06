StudioDaily Names The Padcaster® One of the Most Innovative New Production Tools at NAB 2014

New York City, New York – May 6, 2014 –The Padcaster, a revolutionary iPad case that transforms Apple’s tablet into an on-the-go production studio, was recently honored with aStudioDaily Prime Award in the production category at this year’s NAB Show. In addition to the big win, the Padcaster team is also celebrating the current Apple ad campaign, which features a hero shot of creator Josh Apter with the Padcaster shooting Iguazu Falls on the back covers of national magazines including New York Magazine, Fortune, Business Week and Runner’s World.

“It has been a fantastic ride for Padcaster this year. Winning a StudioDaily Prime Award at the NAB Show put us in a category with some of our own industry gear favorites, and we couldn’t be happier to be sharing this honor with them,” says Josh Apter, founder of the Padcaster. “Then to come home and see the Padcaster on the back of New York Magazine – among others – was really just the icing on the cake!”

About the StudioDaily Prime Awards

The prestigious StudioDaily Prime Awards recognize those who represent the top tier of new technology, creative thinking and high-end craftsmanship in media and entertainment. The Studio-B&H hosted this year’s third annual Prime Awards during a special presentation on the show floor at NAB in Las Vegas. The judging panel was comprised of StudioDaily contributors and other reputable members of the industry, including Nathan Adams of Cinematomic, Joe Beirne of Technicolor PostWorks in New York, cinematographer Barry Braverman, cinematographer Randall Dark, StudioDaily contributor David English, Chris Jacobson of SIM Digital, cinematographer David Leitner, Tom McCarthy at Sony Pictures Post-Production, Alexis Nelson and Rick Sander from Hoax Films, Josh Rizzo from Hula Post and editor Scott Simmons, who also writes for Pro Video Coalition. The entries were evaluated based on the criteria of features, innovation, value and ease of use.

Padcaster Pricing and Availability

The Padcaster is compatible with iPad 2, iPad third and fourth generations, and iPad Air. It is nowavailable online for 149 USD (Original Padcaster) or 159 USD (Padcaster Air) at thepadcaster.com. The Padcaster can also be purchased in stores from a number of retailers, including Adorama, Tekserve and B&H. The Padcaster Mini is now available for preorder online for 99 USD.

About The Padcaster

The Padcaster transforms an iPad into an on-the-go production studio, providing an easy and professional way for users to create stunning videos on the iPad. Perfect for professional and amateur videographers alike, The Padcaster is an aluminum frame with a flexible insert that securely holds the iPad for a safe and solid feel. It is compatible with the iPad 2, iPad third and fourth generations and iPad Air. The Padcaster Mini is now available for the iPad mini.

Threaded holes lining the edges of the frame allow filmmakers to attach external mics, lights and countless other accessories to enhance the finished product. A standard ¼-20 screw thread and locking-pin design centered on the bottom of The Padcaster lets users connect it to a professional tripod, monopod or shoulder mount for easy, smooth filming. Additional lenses can be attached via the Lenscaster, a separate accessory, to create a wider field of view or bring telephoto capabilities to the iPad’s fixed lens. The Padcaster’s aluminum frame can also be used as a standalone DSLR cage. Filmmakers can rig a DSLR or other video camera into the cage, enabling them to attach numerous accessories to enhance their shoot.

About The Padcaster, LLC

Headquartered in New York’s Flatiron District, The Padcaster LLC is an innovative startup aimed at developing tools for filmmakers and videographers of all stages of development and skill levels. Established in 2012, its flagship title product, the Padcaster, is a multifunctional iPad case that takes users from passive consumer to creative filmmaker. The Padcaster was made by and for videographers to fit the needs of just about any filmmaker working with the ever-expanding set of production tools and technology. Follow @thepadcaster on Twitter and Facebook. For more information, visit www.thepadcaster.com.

The Padcaster is a trademark of The Padcaster LLC. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

