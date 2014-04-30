Vegas PBS Upgrades Volicon Observer Installation

Nevada Station Updates Volicon Technology to Realize Full Potential Across Compliance, Billing, and Review Applications

BURLINGTON, Mass. -- April 30, 2014 -- Volicon today announced that Vegas PBS Channel 10, one of America's most watched PBS stations per capita, has upgraded its Observer(R) video monitoring and logging installation to take full advantage of the Volicon technology's rich capabilities. Vegas PBS relies on two Volicon Observer systems to assure on-air compliance, to demonstrate that underwriters' spots went to air as planned, and to provide station engineers and executives with convenient remote access to aired content for review.

"With the Observer system, it's clear that a lot of time was spent on making sure we got a strong product with all the capabilities we need," said Winston Burns, telecommunications specialist within the engineering department that operates Vegas PBS. "The performance of our Volicon systems has always been solid, and users from all variety of departments love how easily they can dial back and review aired content on all our broadcast channels."

Vegas PBS Channel 10 offers five additional channels over the air or on cable and satellite -- Create, Vme, Worldview, Rewind, and Jackpot! The station uses its newly upgraded four-channel system to monitor the off-air and cable signals for its main digital channel, as well as the off-air signals for its Create and Vme channels. A second two-channel Observer unit enables monitoring of the Rewind and Jackpot! channels.

While engineering staff use the Observer system to ensure compliance and verify the presence of EAS information when appropriate, staff in the Vegas PBS traffic and sales department use the Observer system to pull up aired content and show that a program or underwriter's spot ran on schedule and without disruption. The same capability allows the broadcaster to answer viewer questions about program content. Because authorized users can gain remote access to content on the Observer system, the station's general manager can check on aired broadcasts even while traveling.

"We're proud that our technology plays a significant role in public broadcasting services, including those of Vegas PBS," said Andrew Sachs, vice president of product management at Volicon. "Leveraging the Observer system in a variety of applications, Vegas PBS is one of many stations that continue to invest in Observer technology because of the many ways its robust capabilities and intuitive user interface serve their broader operational and business needs."

Information about Volicon and the company's products is available at www.volicon.com.

# # #

About Volicon

Volicon is the leading provider of enterprise media intelligence solutions serving the needs of broadcasters, networks, cable operators, and governments worldwide. The Observer(R) Media Intelligence Platform(TM) provides powerful tools for content creation and repurposing, compliance monitoring, ad verification, competitive analysis, and quality-of-service monitoring. Volicon solutions are used by all stakeholders in the media enterprise from engineering to the executive suite. Volicon systems are deployed by more than 1,000 customers in more than 65 countries worldwide. Volicon is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. More information is available at www.volicon.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Volicon/Volicon-VegasPBS-Observer.jpg