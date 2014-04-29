OASYS releases Version 6 of its integrated automated playout solution

OASYS Automated Playout, the TV channel playout expert, released the latest version of its integrated automated playout solution for linear TV. The new version offers significant upgrades and new interfaces to streamline the user experience, as well as consolidating all of the Chameleon software.

The release of version 6 marks the latest update on the OASYS software that was first launched to the market 25 years ago and is the next major update of the OASYS solution since the announcement of version 5 at IBC 2009. Version 6 consolidates all previous OASYS/Chameleon software, migrating all modules to a 64-bit architecture for increased processing throughput, as well as offering significant upgrades and new interfaces including:

Upgrade to Browser: That simplifies file viewing and metadata management functionality

That simplifies file viewing and metadata management functionality New Hub software: Simplifying hardware configuration on each playout device and providing smart routing logic to external systems especially routing in n:m redundancy

Simplifying hardware configuration on each playout device and providing smart routing logic to external systems especially routing in n:m redundancy New Multi-Channel Monitoring: Giving users the ability to check and monitor output quickly and easily across all output channels

Mark Errington, CEO at OASYS commented: “At OASYS we are specialists in TV channel playout with a commitment to developing cutting-edge integrated technology. The release of Version 6 of our software is the next step in this promise to provide an innovative solution to deliver safe, secure and reliable playout. This solution draws on our latest upgrades and additions, as well as our over 25 years of experience in linear TV playout.”