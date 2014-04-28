INSP to Host IEEE BTS 'Bridging the Gap' Training Seminar in June

PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- April 28, 2014 -- The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) announced that INSP, a leading provider of family entertainment television programming, will host an upcoming session of the society's "Bridging the Gap" technical training course. Open to broadcast professionals, the course will provide specialized instruction in both IT and video technologies. The comprehensive two-day seminar will take place June 12-13, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Media-Comm, INSP's broadcast and production facilities located in Charlotte, North Carolina.

"Within the industry, it is commonplace for engineers and technicians to be skilled in one of two camps: IT or video," said Mike Salmen, INSP's Director of IT. "However, with the current pace of emerging technologies, ongoing advanced training in the full spectrum of today's media environment is crucial. INSP/Media-Comm is delighted to partner with IEEE BTS to offer area professionals an opportunity for quality training by some of the top specialists in our field."

"Bridging the Gap" is taught by broadcast industry experts Wes Simpson and John Luff. The training course is perfect for engineers and senior level technicians responsible for designing, upgrading, and maintaining broadcast facilities. Attendees will walk away with a deeper understanding of a wide range of current and emerging technologies used in broadcast facilities, including baseband digital video transport, video servers, data networking for broadcast facilities, metadata, archiving, and video compression, enabling them to more efficiently resolve day-to-day issues. A printed copy of the course materials, featuring detailed diagrams and tables for future reference, is provided to all attendees. IEEE continuing education credits are also available to those who complete the course.

The IEEE BTS is also accepting hosts for future training sessions. Each seminar accommodates 30 or more students at a cost of $395 per attendee. Sessions can be hosted privately by a broadcast organization or can be open to the public. Host organizations may be entitled to receive a discount on student tuition, and IEEE BTS members receive a 5-percent discount toward tuition.

For more information about attending or hosting the IEEE BTS' "Bridging the Gap" technical training program, please contact Amy Reeder, technical community program specialist, via phone at +1 732 562 5416 or by emailing a.reeder@ieee.org.

Additional information is available at http://bts.ieee.org/. Course attendees can benefit from a special "Inspiration Rate" at the Hilton Garden Inn Charlotte/Ayrsley by visiting http://goo.gl/nImvFw.

About INSP

INSP - the network for the millions of Americans looking for a television home that honors timeless traditional values. INSP offers a wide variety of quality dramas, inspiring stories, and other family-friendly entertainment. The network is available 24 hours-a-day to 77 million U.S. households through more than 2,800 cable systems, telcos, and through DIRECTV and DISH Network. Visit www.insp.com.

About Media-Comm

Media-Comm is a full service production company based in Charlotte, N.C. and serves a host of cable and corporate clients with its award-winning broadcast design group, linear and non-linear editing suites, five fully-equipped studios, and teleport. Media-Comm boasts a 2D graphic design department and a complete 3D animation department. Current and former clients include Coca-Cola, CNN, ABC Sports, Duke Energy, Cingular Wireless, Bank of America, ESPN, Larry King Live, and more. For information or to view a demo reel, visit http://www.media-comm.com/.

About IEEE BTS

The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) is a technical society and council dedicated toward advancing electrical and electronic engineering by maintaining scientific and technical standards as well as educating its members through various meetings, presentations, events, conferences, and training programs. IEEE BTS has more than 2000 members and chapters worldwide and has its own business office located in Piscataway, N.J.

