SOUND DEVICES LATEST VIDEO AND AUDIO RECORDERS NOW SHIPPING

PIX 270i, PIX 250i and 970 Now Available

Reedsburg, wi, APRIL 28, 2014- Having first made their official debut at this year’s NAB Show, Sound Devices, specialists in audio and video products for production, announces its PIX 270i, PIX 250i and 970 are now shipping. After a successful launch only a few weeks ago, these rack-mounted products are now available through the Sound Devices network of authorized resellers and distributors.

PIX 270i and PIX 250i seamlessly replace tape- and disc-based video decks for a complete offering that addresses a range of multiple-source video productions, including fast-paced, mission-critical studio applications, livesports and events and mobile production. The PIX 270i and PIX 250i recorders offer significant advantages and time-savings to production workflows, providing tapeless, file-based recording and playback. The units record edit-ready Apple ProRes or Avid DNxHD files and allow simultaneous multiple-drive recording, giving production staff peace of mind with their rock-solid redundancy and backup capabilities (four drives for PIX 270i and two drives for PIX 250i). Additionally, file transfer and machine control is available over gigabit Ethernet. Their extensive audio capabilities, including 64 channels of both MADI audio and Dante audio-over-Ethernet for PIX 270i, and PIX 250i’s 16 tracks of audio, make each unit a comprehensive, cost-effective replacement for complex video servers and an effective tool for high-performance video production.

Sound Devices 970 is the company’s first-ever dedicated audio-only rack-mounted recorder, which boasts an impressive 64 channels of recording from Dante and MADI sources. The half-rack, 2U device simplifies any application requiring high-quality, high-track-count audio recording, including drama and reality production, and live concert recording. The 970 records 64 channels of monophonic or polyphonic 24-bit WAV files from any of its 144 available inputs. Inputs available include 64 channels of Ethernet-based Dante, 64 channels of optical or coaxial MADI, eight channels of line-level analog and eight channels of AES digital.

The 970 is a powerful tool for professionals who require a significant number of audio channels. Any input can be assigned to any track. In addition, 32-track recording at 96 kHz is supported. The 970 records to any of four attached drives, which include two front-panel drive bays and two rear-panel e-SATA connected drives. Material can be recorded to multiple drives simultaneously or sequentially. This eliminates time-consuming post-record copying and allows for continuous long-form, high-track count recordings.

Sound Devices, LLC designs and manufactures portable audio mixers, digital audio recorders, and digital video recorders and related equipment for feature film, episodic television, documentary, news-gathering, live event and acoustical test and measurement applications. Founded in 1998, the company designs and manufactures from their Reedsburg, Wisconsin headquarters with additional offices in Madison, WI and Highland Park, IL. For more information, visit the Sound Devices website, www.sounddevices.com.