Harmonic Streamlines the Transition to an All-IP Cable Infrastructure With CCAP-Compliant NSG(TM) Pro

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, today announced the launch of NSG(TM) Pro, a powerful new Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) that offers high-density Universal EdgeQAM capabilities and an easy upgrade path to future integrated Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) capabilities. The NSG Pro provides industry-leading QAM density and the ability to converge linear video, on-demand video, and data onto a single system. Unlike competitive offerings, NSG Pro provides cable operators with an easy, flexible upgrade path towards full CCAP and an all-IP infrastructure, while minimizing operational expenses, power requirements, and rack space requirements.

"NSG Pro leverages Harmonic's expertise in intelligent function integration to combine downstream services and an easy upgrade path to full CCAP -- supporting DOCSIS 3.0 and beyond -- in a unified CCAP chassis, enabling operators to redefine their cable architectures," said Nimrod Ben-Natan, senior vice president and general manager of the Edge and Access business unit at Harmonic. "As the industry's first true CCAP-compliant platform, NSG Pro positions Harmonic for success in the changing CMTS market."

Conforming to CCAP specifications, NSG Pro offers cable operators the easiest path to full CCAP by supporting Universal EdgeQAM capabilities today and integrated CMTS capabilities in the future via line cards that can be added to the same chassis. Powered by CableOS, the same NSG system software that has been successfully integrated and proven across thousands of installations, NSG Pro accelerates service deployments by enabling seamless integration into an operator's existing infrastructure. With significant expertise gained from the company's edgeQAM leadership position, Harmonic Professional Services can help cable operators identify how and when to move towards full CCAP and ensure smooth deployment of downstream services with NSG Pro.

"Given their leadership in the edgeQAM market, Harmonic seems to be in a promising position to enter the still-emerging CCAP market," said Alan Breznick, senior analyst at Heavy Reading. "They are seeking to use their edgeQAM experience and relationship with cable operators to focus on the CCAP elements that would most interest customers today."

To complement the company's CCAP initiative, Harmonic is also introducing a new family of compact forward-path transmitter modules featuring ultra-high-density optics. Part of the industry-leading SUPRALink(R) and PWRLink(R) product lines, the new transmitters deliver space savings, low power consumption, and optimized fiber usage and network efficiency. Together, the CCAP and high-density transmitter solutions enable cable operators to realize benefits across their operations by optimizing real estate, controlling power costs, and supporting increased bandwidth capacity for advanced services such as high-speed data, IP video, and time-shift TV.

Harmonic will demonstrate the new solutions at the 2012 SCTE Cable-Tec Expo in Orlando, Fla., Oct. 17-19, at booth 2635. Harmonic's portfolio of products enable cable operators to deploy video services more efficiently while ensuring a high-quality viewing experience. NSG Pro is expected to ship in the first quarter of 2013.

# # #

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) is the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure for emerging television and video services. The company's production-ready innovation enables content and service providers to efficiently create, prepare, and deliver differentiated services for television and new media video platforms. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements related to the anticipated capabilities and benefits of Harmonic's NSG(TM) Pro, SUPRALink(R), and PWRLink(R) products. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the possibility that none of the products meet some or all of their anticipated capabilities or provide some or all of their anticipated benefits, such as cost control, minimization of power and rack space requirements, increased bandwidth capacity, efficiency in video deployment services, and high quality viewing experience. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, such as those more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec.31, 2011, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

EDITOR'S NOTE - Product and company names used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Photo Link: www.202comms.com/Harmonic/NSGPro.zip