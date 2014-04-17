Nexidia Wins NewBay Media's Best of Show Award, Presented by TV Technology Magazine

ATLANTA -- April 17, 2014 --Nexidia, developer of dialogue and audio analysis products and technologies for optimizing audio and video media, today announced that Nexidia QC(TM) 2.1, the latest release of its software tool to automate quality control of closed captions, video description, and languages for broadcast and IP workflows, is the recipient of one of the industry's most prestigious technology honors -- NewBay Media's Best of Show Award, presented at the 2014 NAB Show in Las Vegas by TV Technology magazine.

NewBay Media's Best of Show Awards are evaluated by a panel of engineers and industry experts and are selected based on innovation, feature set, cost efficiency, and performance in serving the industry.

The winners will be featured in TV Technology, read by thousands of broadcast professionals in the United States, around the world, and online. TV Technology is the industry's leading magazine for technology news and reviews and is celebrating its 30th year covering the television industry.

Only a small number of products were chosen for NewBay Media's Best of Show Award from among hundreds of new products in competition.

"We are enormously proud of our Best of Show recipients," said NewBay Media Broadcast & Video Group Vice President and Group Publisher Eric Trabb. "Recognition with an award at the NAB Show from NewBay Media's Broadcast & Video Group is a strong vote of confidence and admiration from our leading industry publications."

More information about Nexidia QC and other Nexidia products is available at www.nexidia.tv.

About Nexidia

Nexidia is the audio and video search company with patented technologies and breakthrough applications that make it quick and easy for customers to gain new insight, boost their competitive advantage, and monetize large volumes of audio and video assets from entertainment, sports, news, education, corporate, government, financial, house of worship, and non-profit organizations. More information is available at www.nexidia.tv.

