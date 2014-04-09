Pixel Power Builds a Platform for the Future of Broadcast Graphics, Playout and Master Control

NAB 2014, Las Vegas, Booth N2034, 2014 — Pixel Power, the innovative supplier of broadcast playout solutions with integrated graphics, today announced major enhancements to all of its product lines with the introduction of a new 64-bit hardware architecture and new version 10.0 software for all its systems. The new platform, which will make its first appearance at NAB 2014, will enhance the performance of all Pixel Power hardware products and provide the foundation for future feature enhancements on the company’s product roadmaps.

“The 64-bit architecture gives us access to the performance, memory and efficiency we need to enable powerful new features we have in development in the lab and in conjunction with our most innovative customers,” said Pixel Power CEO James Gilbert. “This will set the stage for years to come.”

The new platform will become the standard for Pixel Power Clarity graphics creation and playout systems; BrandMaster master control systems; ChannelMaster channel-in-a-box systems; and LogoVision multi-channel playout devices. The new 64-bit platform provides important performance benefits including:

·Support for larger memory configurations to support demanding graphics requirements

·A new NVIDIA Tesla K-series GPU that permits more complex 3D scenes with real-time rendering.

·Use of the latest Intel Xeon processors to provide streamlined I/O processing.

·Application starts ups that are as much as four-times faster than their 32-bit counterparts.

Pixel Power will also introduce its new version 10.0 software at NAB. Version 10.0 delivers user interface enhancements to provide easier, faster graphics creation.

For more information visit Pixel Power at NAB 2014, April 7-10, at Booth N2034 or online at www.pixelpower.com.