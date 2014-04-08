Digital Vision's Bifrost Archive Bridge Provides Streamlined Workflow for Film Preservation

NAB 2014, Stand Sl6026 / Chairman's Suite, Renaissance Hotel

(London, UK) - At NAB 2014 Digital Vision will present Bifrost Archive Bridge, a unique solution that enables archive owners to preserve and restore their precious assets by creating high quality digital media through streamlining processes and automation. Bifrost workflow presentations will be available by prior appointment during NAB 2014, at Digital Vision's suite at the Renaissance Hotel, adjacent to the LVCC.

Kelvin Bolah, President, Digital Vision, said, "Protecting and preserving assets can be a incredibly expensive and time-consuming process, in the face of which many are overwhelmed and defer the undertaking. Bifrost is a truly revolutionary process because it combines technical efficiencies, relatively low investment and unbelievable speed."

The Bifrost Archive Bridge is suitable for archives of any size, comprising various workflow components that can be utilised either as a complete end-to-end solution or integrated into existing infrastructures depending on individual requirements.

Bifrost includes an extensive web-based logging and reporting infrastructure developed by Digital Vision, which allows progress to be remotely monitored and analysed. Features include:

* Logging and cataloguing

* Film scanning

* Audio synchronisation

* Automated restoration compatible with Thor hardware acceleration

* Media Management and delivery

Rob Wall, Market Manager, Workflows and Media Managements, Digital Vision, said, "Taking the first steps to protect valuable assets can be a daunting prospect. Bifrost Archive Bridge takes away that fear."

About Digital Vision

Digital Vision is the supplier of the world's best colour grading, restoration and film scanning solutions for the broadcast, film, commercial and archive industries. Founded in 1988 in Stockholm, Sweden, Digital Vision has offices in London, Los Angeles, New Zealand, and Linköping in Sweden. Digital Vision's Emmy award winning technology and products include Nucoda and Phoenix colour grading, finishing, mastering and restoration solutions that are used to create much of the worlds' high profile television, film and commercials media broadcast and distributed today. In addition to the Nucoda and Phoenix ranges, Golden Eye film scanners and the Bifrost Archive Bridge solution provide innovative tools to create the industry recognized highest quality in scanning, film digitisation, preservation and archiving.

In April 2011, Digital Vision acquired Image Systems and is now a division of the Image Systems group of companies.

For more information, visit www.digitalvision.se

