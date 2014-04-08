Riedel Unveils WAN-Capable MediorNet Solution

WUPPERTAL, Germany -- April 8, 2014 -- Riedel Communications, provider of pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks, today announced the release of the company's first wide-area network (WAN)-supported solution: the acclaimed MediorNet real-time network with WAN capabilities. Riedel has enhanced its flagship solution to give broadcasters and other content producers greater flexibility in live production environments.

"The addition of our unique WAN transmission technology to the well-established MediorNet solution gives users an even greater degree of versatility in distributing live A/V content," said Christian Bockskopf, marketing and communications manager for Riedel Communications. "By transmitting video and audio signals in a WAN environment, customers can connect remote MediorNet Systems globally in an easy and intelligent way."

The video streaming technology incorporated into the MediorNet solution empowers users to achieve greater mobility in live production environments, including studios, arenas and other live event facilities, and linked OB van setups. The WAN capabilities integrated into the real-time media network also reduce the complexity of live broadcasting and assure straightforward signal distribution with maximum independence.

Riedel's MediorNet system combines signal transport, routing, signal processing, and conversion into one integrated real-time network solution, now with WAN capabilities. With this network for video, audio, data, and communications, users can send any incoming signal to any output -- or even to multiple outputs -- with just a mouse-click or, even more conveniently, by using a router control system. Supporting forward error correction (FEC), retransmission management (RTM), and dynamic bit rate management (DBRM), the Code One Transport Protocol (COTP) used by MediorNet H.264 encoders and decoders ensures that the public Internet can be used effectively for point-to-point transmission of professional audio and video.

Using Riedel Communications' MediorWorks software, users can not only configure the WAN interface, but also handle a WAN signal connection as a trunk link and split a system in various subnets. Additional valuable functions available with the WAN-capable MediorNet system are JPEG2000 encoding and decoding for SDI and DVI I/O, as well as H.264 encoding and decoding for SDI. Two variations of the H.264 encoder and one of the JPEG2000 encoder allow users to select the processing capabilities that best suit their budgetary and operational requirements.

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Founded in 1987, the company now employs more than 400 people at 11 locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas.

Photo Caption: Riedel's MediorNet Systems With WAN Capabilities

