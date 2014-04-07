Riedel Introduces Virtual Key Panel App for Artist Digital Matrix Intercom System

WUPPERTAL, Germany -- April 7, 2014 -- Riedel Communications, provider of pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks, today unveiled a new app that enables use of compatible iOS, OS X(R), and Android devices as virtual key panels for the company's acclaimed Artist digital matrix intercom system. Allowing users to turn their smartphones and tablets into full-featured 12-key virtual panels for any Artist system, the new app adds even greater flexibility to the already versatile intercom solution.

"The option of using smartphones and tablets as intercom interfaces is just one more compelling reason to work with our Artist intercom product," said Christian Bockskopf, marketing and communications for Riedel Communications. "With this new key panel app, users on the move can maintain convenient control over their Artist systems at all times."

Operating the app's virtual key panel via the device's touch-screen interface, users enjoy the same signaling capabilities as they would on Riedel's 1000 Series wired control panel for Artist systems. Like the wired control panels, the new key panel app can be configured via Riedel's Director software.

To facilitate mobile control over the Artist system through the new app, a VOIP-108 G2 card at the Artist frame converts eight Artist matrix ports into a compressed IP stream. To assure excellent audio quality at all times, users can choose between two modes -- a high-quality mode with an audio bandwidth of 6 kHz, resulting in a data rate of less than 80 kBit/s (including panel data); and a low-traffic mode with 4 kHz audio bandwidth and a data rate of less than 40 kBit/s per channel (including panel data). The VOIP-108 G2 client card then communicates with the virtual panels via a WAN connection to a wireless network.

Riedel's key panel app for Artist intercom systems is now available through the respective app stores for iOS, OS X, and Android devices.

Further information about Riedel and the company's products is available at www.riedel.net.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel-VirtualKeypanelForiOS.jpg

Photo Caption: Riedel Virtual Key Panel App for Artist Digital Matrix Intercom System