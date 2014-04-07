BT Media and Broadcast (BT M&B) and Pacific Television Center (PacTV) Strike Network Sharing Deal

BT Media and Broadcast, the global media services division of BT Plc, and PacTV, the transmission and live production provider to the global broadcast industry, today announced that each would be offering the world-wide reach and services of the other to their customers in a new network collaboration arrangement.

The agreement will see both organisations drawing on the network assets and resources of the other to provide truly end to end content distribution solutions for global TV and film companies. For BT, this will mean the ability to extend the existing reach of its Global Media Network (GMN) further into the America’s. Meanwhile, PacTV will be able to extend its capability into Europe and Asia using BT’s GMN footprint.

“With 65 years experience of moving live, and more recently, file-based, content around the world, BT Media and Broadcast has a fantastic global footprint for any media organisation that wants to trade globally,” commented Mark Wilson-Dunn, Global Vice President of BT Media and Broadcast. “PacTV brings a great new dimension to that with their footprint and coverage.”

“We are thrilled to be working with BT Media and Broadcast in this new capacity,” says Andrew Nealon, Director of Sales & Strategy, PacTV, Europe. “By continuing to develop our relationship with BT, PacTV is able to further expand our fibre footprint globally, delivering state-of-the-art technology and premium service to our European clients.”

About BT

BT is one of the world’s leading providers of communications services and solutions, serving customers in more than 170 countries. Its principal activities include the provision of networked IT services globally; local, national and international telecommunications services to its customers for use at home, at work and on the move; broadband, TV and internet products and services; and converged fixed/mobile products and services. BT consists principally of five lines of business: BT Global Services, BT Business, BT Consumer, BT Wholesale and Openreach.

For the year ended 31 March 2013, BT Group’s reported revenue was £18,103mwith reported profit before taxation of £2,315m.

British Telecommunications plc (BT) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BT Group plc and encompasses virtually all businesses and assets of the BT Group. BT Group plc is listed on stock exchanges in London and New York.

For more information, visit www.btplc.com.

ABOUT PACIFIC TELEVISION CENTER

For more than 30 years, Los Angeles-based Pacific Television Center has been a leading transmission and live production provider to the global broadcast industry, offering its clients around-the-clock support and services in fiber connectivity, satellite coordination, receive and records, multi-format tape playouts, live shots, satellite media tours and voiceovers. On a local level, its broadcast facility in Los Angeles connects to the ATT Hollywood Hub and The Switch Los Angeles; in New York, it connects to Encompass/Waterfront, The Switch New York and Azzurro; and in London, its facility has multiple circuits to and from The BT Tower.

Additional services include the PacTV Pool in Los Angeles, remote production via PacTV's ENG truck, and a fiber network to several countries including the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada and France. The company’s solid reputation has led to successful relationships with major networks including ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, ESPN, CNN, BSkyB and BBC in the UK, Network TEN in Australia and Sky in New Zealand as well as top carriers including AboveNet/Zayo, SingTel, Intelsat, SES World Skies, British Telecom, Colt, Nexion and Level 3. For more information regarding Pacific Television Center, visit www.pactv.com.