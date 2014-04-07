Tier 1 Pay-TV Provider Deploys Mariner xVu to Support Growth in Content and Devices

Highly Scalable Monitoring Software Provides Service Visibility to Operations Teams Facing Increasing Complexity, Lowering OPEX Costs

SAINT JOHN, New Brunswick -- April 5, 2014 -- Mariner, a leading global provider of IP Video solutions and technologies, today announced a new sale and production install for its multi-award-winning Mariner xVu(TM) Software Defined Monitoring (SDM) platform at one of the fastest growing TV providers in the Americas. The service provider is using Mariner xVu throughout its rapidly expanding IP Video service offering to enhance subscriber quality of experience (QoE), installation quality, and customer service.

Mariner xVu was selected by the service provider as part of a widespread pay-TV service expansion that will add thousands of new subscribers per week. As the IP Video market enters a high growth phase, Mariner xVu has emerged as a clear SDM market share leader for service providers who are expanding their entertainment offerings.

Consumers are demanding high-quality IP Video content anytime, anywhere, and on any screen. As TV Everywhere becomes a core service, operators must re-evaluate their service assurance strategies. Mariner xVu software can easily scale to support the largest service providers in the world, giving operations teams the troubleshooting tools to proactively identify potential problems that might affect the consumer experience across fixed, mobile, and portable screens.

"Mariner xVu drives down OPEX as it enables operations teams to quickly detect and solve problems, and gain efficiencies across departments," said Shaun MacDonald, VP, business development and marketing, Mariner. "By using Software Defined Monitoring with superior triangulation and correlation capabilities, leading service providers are effectively managing more complex content and device portfolios."

With the capability to isolate IP Video network issues rapidly before they reach the end user device, SDM has eclipsed hardware-based solutions as the preferred service assurance method for managed IP Video. Mariner xVu improves mean time to repair (MTTR), helping reduce truck rolls, lower operational expenses, and improve customer satisfaction.

More information about Mariner and the company's products can be found at www.marinerpartners.com.

About Mariner (www.marinerpartners.com)

Mariner is a leading provider of Software Defined Monitoring for IP Video. Mariner's innovative, award-winning flagship solution suite, Mariner xVu(TM), allows service providers to offer a reliable, high-quality viewing experience. The ability to rapidly isolate network, content, or service problems helps reduce mean time to repair service, truck rolls, and set top box swaps to ensure a more cost-effective and superior broadband and IP Video service. Mariner xVu is one of the world's most deployed monitoring solutions, with over 15 million devices under management. More information about Mariner is available at www.marinerpartners.com.