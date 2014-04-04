Sachtler Launches New Ace Accessory Range

Eching, Germany - Sachtler, part of Vitec Videocom, a Vitec group company, has announced the release of a new range of premium camera support gear - the Ace Accessories - to complement the established Ace product range. Ace Accessories include the Ace Base Plate, Ace Follow Focus and Ace Matte Box, and can be bought individually or as a package.

The height adjustable base plate provides the platform for the other two accessories to be attached to a tripod using industry-standard 15mm rods. The Ace Follow Focus enables camera operators to manipulate the focus point of photo or cine lenses without having to touch the lens barrel directly, bringing added accuracy and efficiency to shooting. The follow focus operates backlash free, and is characterized by its versatility, making it ideal for professional video applications. Operators can change the direction of the drive gear mechanism, as well as easily set the hard stops - merely by pressing one or two buttons. This makes it user-friendly and particularly useful for on-the-fly shooting environments.

The Ace Matte Box can be used to minimize unwanted lens flare and provides housing for up to two standard-sized filters for the 4x4 and 4x4.56 variants. The matte box has been designed to support a range of DSLR and professional video cameras, such as the Canon 5D. It features an adjustable top and side flags, two filter stages (one rotating), four filter frames, two different sized donuts, one gear wheel and a friction drive wheel, as well as a rear clamping interface.

"The new rig features the same robustness and reliability that customers expect from Sachtler products and has been designed drawing on the experience held within Vitec Videocom. The range specifically addresses the gap that exists in the market for support gear that is both high quality and economical. I am confident in saying it will be the best value for money package in the industry at the moment," says Tobias Keuthen, global brand manager, Sachtler.



The Ace Accessories are compatible with other brands - including Anton/Bauer batteries that can be mounted in the base plate rods, and Litepanels products, such as the Croma compact LED fixture that can be mounted to the matte box.

The range will be officially launched at NAB 2014 in Las Vegas where it will be demonstrated at stand C6025.

