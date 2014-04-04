Triveni Digital Optimizes DTV Transport Stream Analysis and Troubleshooting With New StreamScope MT-50

PRINCETON, N.J. -- April 4, 2014 -- Triveni Digital today launched StreamScope(R) MT-50, an enhanced version of the company's real-time DTV transport stream analysis and troubleshooting tool, featuring the industry's most comprehensive MPEG analysis engine. Leveraging usability and performance enhancements offered by the new StreamScope platform, broadcast, cable, satellite, and IPTV operators can now more effectively monitor and analyze DTV transport streams and comply with worldwide standards to ensure a superior quality of service (QoS). StreamScope MT-50 will be demonstrated at the 2014 NAB Show, at booth SU5602, April 7-10 in Las Vegas.

"In the rapidly changing television environment, it's important that broadcasters and service providers partner with a video and audio quality assurance vendor that can consistently stay on top of the latest technology innovations," said Ralph Bachofen, vice president of sales and marketing at Triveni Digital. "The MT-50 builds on our award-winning StreamScope platform, offering improvements in video, audio, and metadata analysis, monitoring, and troubleshooting so that our customers can deliver the highest possible quality of service to their viewers."

The next-generation StreamScope platform includes a 10 Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) interface to address the industry's transition toward a higher performance networking infrastructure. Broadcasters and service operators can plug the StreamScope MT-50 directly into their backbone switch, allowing for improved performance and reliability.

StreamScope MT-50 also features sophisticated CALM analysis with triggered recording functionality designed to improve audio QoS and increase viewer satisfaction. By enabling users to monitor and analyze audio loudness according to the most recent ITU-R Recommendation, BS.1770-3, StreamScope MT-50 ensures compliance with loudness monitoring legislation, including the U.S. CALM Act.

StreamScope MT-50 is based on a powerful Linux-based operating system that enables compatibility with Triveni Digital's StreamScope Portal, a new portable, tablet-based MPEG analysis and monitoring tool. By utilizing StreamScope MT-50 in combination with StreamScope Portal, users can cost-effectively perform real-time, file-based MPEG-2/MPEG-4 analysis and remote monitoring of DTV transport streams on Gigabit Ethernet networks and other key interfaces. Uniformity between the two platforms maximizes a user's efficiencies and cost savings while ensuring superior audio and video signals.

As one of the industry's most widely deployed DTV transport stream monitoring and analysis platforms, Triveni Digital's StreamScope MT-50 simplifies real-time analysis and troubleshooting of DTV transport streams by allowing users to monitor multiple transport streams and ensure transport streams meet current industry standards. Through an intuitive, Web-based user interface, the system displays video and audio thumbnails, QoS and bit rate graphs, crosstab analysis, and more.

More information about StreamScope MT-50 and Triveni Digital's other products is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

Triveni Digital develops systems that enable television service providers and broadcasters to deploy enhanced programs and services to their viewers. Triveni Digital's products for program guide and metadata management, data broadcasting, and video quality assurance are renowned for their ease of use and innovative features. Working with leading industry partners, Triveni Digital employs an open and standards-compliant approach to the digital television market. More information is available at http://www.TriveniDigital.com.

