Dejero Introduces Signal Booster for News Vehicles

Latest Member of Dejero LIVE+ Family Significantly Improves Transmission Performance for Breaking News Coverage When Cellular Networks are Inadequate or Overloaded

KITCHENER, Ontario -- April 2, 2014 -- At the 2014 NAB Show, Dejero will introduce the Dejero LIVE+ Booster, a high-reach connection and signal booster for bonded uplink transmissions. The LIVE+ Booster is the newest member of Dejero's LIVE+ family of news vehicle solutions. It is a vehicle-mounted device that uses an array of up to 10 high-gain antennas, enabling mobile news crews to extend their connection reception during difficult transmission scenarios, such as transmitting from crowded areas where cellular networks are overloaded or in low-coverage areas.

"A newsroom's ability to cover live, breaking news as it happens can be a key differentiator in competitive markets," said Brian Cram, CEO, Dejero. "Our new Dejero LIVE+ Booster helps news crews get the live shot, even in poor cell coverage conditions. By simply plugging a Dejero LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitter into the LIVE+ Booster, a news crew can turn their news vehicle into one large antenna for the best-possible resilient connection."

Paired with the LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitter, the LIVE+ Booster provides a powerful alternative to traditional satellite or microwave transmissions. Both devices can be powered up and ready to transmit low-latency, broadcast-quality video in seconds, making them ideal in breaking news situations that require the team to be immediately mobile. A vehicle can broadcast live while on the move; in a recent example, a news crew provided continuous, live coverage while reporting weather and traffic conditions in a blizzard.

Back in the newsroom, operators can access the Dejero LIVE+ Portal, the company's easy-to-use online interface, to manage and configure the LIVE+ Booster and LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitter. The LIVE+ Booster supports bonding of up to six LTE network connections and requires nominal power from a 100V to 240V AC inverter in the vehicle.

More information about the Dejero LIVE+ Booster and other members of the Dejero LIVE+ Platform is available at www.dejero.com.

# # #

About Dejero

From video capture and transmission to management and distribution, Dejero solutions help broadcasters, media companies, and organizations of all sizes reach their global multiscreen audiences instantly and cost-effectively. Dejero's LIVE+ Platform simplifies the acquisition and broadcast of live video on-air and online through a broad range of traditional and emerging uplink solutions. The platform, including portable transmitters and software for laptops and smartphones, intelligently manages or bonds wireless connections (3G/4G/LTE, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, microwave, and satellite) to deliver optimal picture quality. In addition, customers are able to centrally monitor and manage Dejero devices and live feeds in the cloud for streamlined content delivery and enhanced operational efficiency. Dejero is privately held and based in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit www.dejero.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Dejero/Dejero-Booster.jpg

Photo Caption: Dejero LIVE+ Booster Signal for News Vehicles

Visit Dejero at the 2014 NAB Show, Booth N1110