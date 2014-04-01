Bexel to Showcase Unique Broadcast Solutions and Services at NAB 2014

(BURBANK, CA) - Bexel, a unit of the Vitec Group's Services Division and a leading worldwide provider of broadcast services and solutions has three focused business segments to optimize their offerings. Bexel Engineered Systems & Solutions (ESS) offers unique end-to-end solutions, including systems integration, fiber and infrastructure support. Bexel Technical Sales & Solutions (TSS) is a leading dealer of B-stock, new and used professional audio, video and fiber equipment sales. Bexel Rental Services & Solutions (RSS) provides a comprehensive resource for the latest broadcast equipment and technical services.

Bexel will be promoting RSS with a new Digital Cinema initiative, webcast solutions with Livestream and 4K production in Canon's booth. ESS will show a remote analyst kit designed and built for Fox 1 Sports. Bexel will also be powering the live stage at the Vitec Videocom booth (C6025). The company offers systems and expertise for a wide range of broadcast needs, as well as fiber, wireless and audio integration, infrastructure services, production rentals, and new and used equipment sales.

Bexel offerings on display at NAB 2014 include the below:

Powering the live stage at the Vitec Videocom village: The custom-designed control room duplicates a fully-functioning broadcast system typically used in studio environments. The centerpiece of this solution is Bexel's Element Flypack, a compact and portable system that is pre-wired for any application, and can be configured with a variety of audio mixers, intercom, switchers and cameras. Presentations will take place hourly; and Bexel will take the stage on April 7, 8 and 9 from 4:15-4:45pm.

Highlighting a growing inventory of 4K camera systems: Bexel will showcase a Sony PMW-F55 with a Fujinon Cabrio PL-mount lens, solidifying their commitment to investing in advanced camera and lens technology that broadcasters need. "We are dedicated to providing the expertise and equipment choices that satisfy a variety of shooters integrating HD video and cinema-style options," says Tom Dickinson, CTO of Bexel. "To do that, we are broadening our PL-mount camera and lens inventory. The Sony F55 gives our clients great shots that look like film, and the ability to be more creative, particularly when paired with the Fujinon Cabrio PL lenses."

Over at Canon U.S.A., a leader in digital imaging solutions, Bexel's Hercules HD Flypack will play a pivotal role in the simulation of a live 4K broadcast truck located at the booth (C4325). Bexel collaborated with Canon on the system, which utilizes Canon's C-500 4K camera systems along with an Evertz Dreamcatcher 4K server unit. This simulation demonstrates Bexel's capabilities for bringing the high-demand environment of live broadcasts to any location.

Bexel ESS engineers will be available to discuss new and recently completed projects including fiber optic integration for the venues at the 2014 sporting events at Sochi; a massive fiber install at Beaver Creek, Colorado for the 2015 World Championships of Skiing; as well as other optical fiber solutions. Also broadcast systems including a unique self-contained, crewless home studio for some of FOX Sports 1's top talent, which were permanently installed earlier this year in the analysts' homes, allowing them to go on air immediately when something pertaining to their specialty occurs. FOX Sports 1 simply connects into any of the in-home studios via a bonded T1 pair, and goes live with HD quality video.

Bexel's latest slate of high-profile events in support of major broadcasters includes on-site production, fiber infrastructure and engineering support for the days of live coverage leading up to Super Bowl XLVIII, as well as FOX Sports' pre-game coverage and the big game. Support for other live events range from the Oscars(r) red carpet and telecast, NCAA basketball, and the upcoming World Cup among others.

Bexel TSS will introduce its Gold Line of pristine, one-time use broadcast video and audio equipment at booth #N1205. Much of the gear was recently used to cover worldwide sporting events in Sochi, Russia.

About Bexel TSS

Bexel Technical Sales & Solutions (TSS), a business segment of Bexel Broadcast Services, a Vitec Group Brand, has offered the latest new and pre-owned professional broadcast video and audio products since 1991. Over the years, Bexel TSS has expanded to include exclusive dealerships with top-of-the-line manufacturers, such as Panasonic, Lectrosonics, Clear-Com, Fujinon, Sony, AJA, Evertz, Livestream, and many more. As part of the Vitec Group of companies, Bexel has access to a wide range of industry standard product lines including Anton/Bauer, Vinten, Litepanels, Sachtler and Petrol Bags. Bexel TSS also offers its own line of intercom and audio products made in house under the Bexel ASG brand. Bexel's specialists offer product training and support before and after the sale, as well as in-house equipment maintenance and repair. In an effort to supply the broadcast industry with unequaled service and product solutions at exceptional prices, Bexel TSS represents over 200 product lines.

For more information about Bexel, visit www.bexel.com, or follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About the Vitec Group

Capture the moment(tm)

For over 100 years, through every innovation in photography, film and digital image-making, Vitec businesses have developed a powerful portfolio of brand and products that have enabled some of the most amazing moments to be captured under some of the most challenging conditions. Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast photographic and military aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Vitec is based on strong, well-known premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organized in three divisions: Videocom, Imaging and Services. Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG. Imaging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events. Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fiber optic and wireless technology used by TV production and film crews. More information can be found at www.vitecgroup.com.