Digital Alert Systems' Ed Czarnecki to Speak as 2014 NAB Show Panelist on New Possibilities for Emergency Alert Messages

LYNDONVILLE, N.Y. -- March 31, 2014 -- Monroe Electronics today announced that Ed Czarnecki, the company's senior director of strategic development and global government affairs, will be a panelist for the NAB Broadcast Engineering Conference session titled "Effectively Integrating EAS With New Possibilities for Alert Messages." Scheduled for 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 9, in room N234 of the Las Vegas Convention Center, the hour-long panel discussion will address ways in which Emergency Alert Systems (EAS) messaging can be streamlined and enhanced.

"The nation's Emergency Alert System is in a very dynamic period as it encounters a broad spectrum of challenges, including coordination, content issues, cybersecurity, accessibility, and more," Czarnecki said. "While the broadcast industry is still digesting the next-generation EAS, these challenges -- both old and new -- point toward a great need to forge a strategy for the next evolution of the nation's public warning capabilities."

Moderated by Richard Rudman, vice chair of the California State Emergency Communications Committee, the panel will include Monroe Electronics' Czarnecki along with Tim Schott, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, and Clay Freinwald, chairman of the Washington State SECC.

During the 2014 NAB Show, Digital Alert Systems also will participate as a silver sponsor of the Advanced Television Broadcast Alliance (ATBA) April 7 NAB Show mixer. The evening event will give attendees the chance to meet the ATBA's new executive director, Louis Libin, and to hear the latest news on how to ensure that broadcast television, including low-power TV and translator services, remains a vibrant and growing industry. The ATBA mixer will start at 6:30 p.m. in Las Vegas Hotel Ballroom D-G. Further details are available at www.broadcastingalliance.org.

About Monroe Electronics and Digital Alert Systems

Monroe Electronics began operations in 1954 designing and manufacturing specialized electrostatic discharge (ESD) instrumentation that continues today. From its headquarters in Lyndonville, N.Y. the company provides R&D, manufacturing, sales, and customer service for all Monroe Electronics, One-Net(TM), and Digital Alert Systems brands. Monroe Electronics' Emergency Alert Systems (EAS) are the widely accepted standard for CATV with a hard-earned reputation for quality, reliability, and service to valued customers around the world. In October 2009, Digital Alert Systems, the leading innovator of next-generation Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) and EAS merged with Monroe Electronics to further extend its product offerings to radio and television broadcasters and better serve their collective customers into the future.

