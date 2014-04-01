Joseph Electronics Now a Certified Assembler of LEMO's Well-Established 3K.93C HDTV Cable Assemblies (SMPTE)

NILES, Ill. -- April 1, 2014 -- Joseph Electronics (JE), the premier one-stop shop for the broadcast industry and provider of fiber termination and custom fiber solutions through Joseph Fiber Solutions (JFS), today announced that they have been officially certified by LEMO to build and repair SMPTE 311M fiber optic cable assemblies with the LEMO 3K connectors. The LEMO 3K.93C hybrid connectors have a compact design with two single-mode fiber contacts, two power contacts, and two signal contacts for HD camera interconnection systems. The LEMO 3K.93C is fully ANSI/SMPTE (USA), ARIB (Japan), and EBU (Europe) compliant. Joseph Electronics -- and its fiber division, Joseph Fiber Solutions -- has achieved the highest level of technical excellence in attaining LEMO-certified SMPTE cable assembler status.

"LEMO strives to achieve the highest level of quality and customer satisfaction," said Dean Pohwala, general manager, LEMO USA Inc. "With the addition of Joseph Fiber Systems, we can now include the company as part of our distribution network of certified assemblers and expect the same quality and customer satisfaction with this successful partnership."

"At Joseph Electronics and Joseph Fiber Solutions, we pride ourselves on being able to terminate and repair any connector used in broadcast and pro A/V and have been working with LEMO hybrid connectors for many years," said Yohay Hahamy, president and CEO of Joseph Electronics. "This certification is a tribute to the hard work that our professional fiber technicians have been putting in, and we are pleased to have our service record and procedures verified through this recognition."

The official certificate will be presented to Joseph Electronics at the 2014 NAB Show.

Further information about Joseph Electronics and the company's products and services is available at www.josephelectronics.com.

About LEMO

LEMO (www.lemo.com) is a global leader in the design and manufacture of precision custom connection solutions. Our high quality push-pull connectors are found in a variety of challenging application environments including medical, industrial control, test and measurement, audio-video, and telecommunications. LEMO has a wide variety of electrical and fiber optic connectors for studio (indoor), harsh field environments (outdoor), audio connectors for microphones and headsets, and power/signal communication connectors for booms and 3D rigging systems.

About Joseph Electronics

Joseph Electronics (JE) is an authorized stocking distributor for more than 100 premier broadcast and pro A/V brands with stocking locations in both Illinois and California. Its full-service fiber division, Joseph Fiber Solutions (JFS), designs and supplies innovative custom fiber solutions -- such as the Caddie Series, DFT Series, and 4K Studio Caddie -- for broadcasters and system integrators alike. Equipped with a state-of-the-art fiber lab staffed with fully certified professionals, JFS can fabricate, terminate, or repair any connector, assembly, panel, breakout, or interface in use today. JE has served the broadcast industry for more than 65 years and has representatives in California, New York, London, and Zurich. More information about Joseph Electronics can be found at www.josephelectronics.com.

