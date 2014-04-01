Miller Camera Support, LLC Hosts Seminars from Industry Leaders at the 2014 NAB Show

Influential Speakers from the Film & Television Industries Talk Technology

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 1, 2014—Miller Camera Support Equipment, a leader in the production of innovating camera support solutions, welcomes three, leading influencers from the film and television industries to host seminars on the latest techniques and technologies at the company’s NAB Booth C9520 on Wednesday April 9 during the show. Accredited time-lapse photographer Ryan Killackey, renowned filmmaker Ketch Rossi and esteemed British filmmaker Philip Bloom will each share their insights into the complex, inner workings of the film and television industries and why they choose to rely on Miller Camera Support, LLC equipment when out in the field.

Accredited time-lapse photographer Ryan Killackey will kick off the round of presentations at Miller Camera Support, LLC’s booth on Wednesday, April 9 at 11:00am, offering his audience insight into the nuances of time-lapse photography. “I think that it’s really important to trust the equipment you use when working in time-lapse photography, because you only have a few minutes to nail down that perfect shot,” says Killackey. “For me, Miller’s Solo 100 Carbon Fiber tripod and Arrow 25 Fluid Head are incredibly stable and steady, while also very light, portable and quick to setup. Miller hits all the marks that a good time-lapse photographer needs.”

Following Killackey, Italian filmmaker Ketch Rossi will give his presentation on Wednesday, April 9 at 2:00pm. Rossi will show his audience a video review of the Miller Compass 25 Fluid Head that he frequently relies on during his shoots, which span the globe. Having relied on the fluid head for more than three years now, Rossi looks forward to discussing the benefits of the fluid head, including its portability, fluidity in payload and ease of transport and balancing. “From the hot Desert Sands of Dubai to the extreme, frigid nights of the Italian Alps, the Miller Compass 25 Fluid Head has never required service and has never let me down during a shoot,” Rossi says.

Concluding the round of seminars, British filmmaker Philip Bloom will give a one-hour presentation, "Why on Earth Are You Shooting This in 4K?" on Wednesday, April 9 at 3:00pm during which he will discuss the pros and cons to shooting in 4K and share insightful techniques. As a highly regarded professional filmmaker with a career spanning more than 25 years, Bloom’s website (www.philipbloom.net) has developed a stellar reputation as the place for budding filmmakers keen on embracing new technologies. Currently working on various documentary and fiction projects, Bloom offers workshops around the world that focus on teaching filmmakers the art of storytelling through cinema.

