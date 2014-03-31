Tekserve Named Adobe® Anywhere Authorized System Integrator

NEW YORK CITY, MARCH 31, 2014 – Tekserve, a leading provider of technology solutions for creative professionals in a variety of markets, announced today that it has been named an official Adobe® AnywhereAuthorized System Integrator. Further, at this year’s NAB show, Tekserve will demonstrate the scalable architecture and proxy-free workflow of the Adobe Anywhere platform at the EMC Isilon booth (SL8011).

Adobe Anywhere is a modern, collaborative workflow platform that empowers users of Adobe professional video solutions to work together, using centralized media accessed across standard networks. Since Adobe Anywhere is part of a hardware and software solution that requires integration with other enterprise systems, it must be installed by an authorized system integrator. With this new status, Tekserve is able to offer customers the full collaborative capabilities of Adobe Anywhere, including designing, deploying and supporting the right solution for creative workflows and infrastructures.

“Tekserve is thrilled to provide this new service to our clients working in the broadcast, professional video and additional media spaces,” says Matt Cohen, Principal, Tekserve. “Adobe Anywhere enables creative professionals to work more closely together, at any time, no matter what their physical location might be—something that is critical for today’s evolving workplace environments. Being named an Adobe Anywhere Authorized System Integrator is a natural extension of our long-term relationship with Adobe and we are proud to share its benefits with our customers.”

NAB 2014 attendees are invited to visit the EMC Isilon booth (SL8011), where Jeffrey Marino, Tekserve's Adobe Solutions Specialist, will log, edit and share video productions using Adobe’s cross-platform professional video tools, and illustrate the powerful efficiencies of collaborative video postproduction. He will also demonstrate how EMC Isilon’s scale-out network-attached storage (NAS) is complementary to Adobe Anywhere’s architecture, enabling organizations to predictably and cost-effectively grow their production environment without costly infrastructure changes or downtime.

In addition to being an Adobe Anywhere Authorized System Integrator, Tekserve is proud to be an Adobe Pro Video Gold Partner for Creative Cloud™.

For more information about Tekserve’s Adobe solutions, please visit: www.tekserve.com/business/Products/Adobe

About Tekserve

Tekserve delivers a broad range of enterprise services, solutions and products to support the technology needs of businesses in fields ranging from finance and retail to media and entertainment. Employing best in class products from a wide range of technology manufacturers, Tekserve helps clients by identifying, engineering, deploying and supporting the best possible solutions for their technology challenges.

From its famous New York City retail location in Chelsea, Tekserve, stocks a wide variety of Apple products, accessories, storage solutions and display devices. Tekserve also provides system rentals, workshops and certified training, as well as the finest repair and support services. Since its inception in 1987, Tekserve has been dedicated to the service of its customers and the surrounding community.