Litepanels Unveils Powerful Sola 9 and Inca 9 at NAB 2014

CHATSWORTH, Calif. - Litepanels(r), a Vitec Group brand and premier provider of LED lighting for the broadcast and production industries, will debut the Sola 9 (daylight balanced) and Inca 9 (tungsten balanced) LED Fresnels at NAB 2014. Following last year's breakthrough launch of the Sola 12 and Inca 12, the new 9" fixtures fill a market demand for medium-sized LED Fresnels. Litepanels' industry leading collection of LED Fresnels now covers the complete range needed to deliver a full LED solution for broadcast studios, episodic television, and feature film production.

Ideal for studio and remote applications, the Sola 9 and Inca 9 are stronger and brighter than a traditional 1K Fresnel while offering a host of cost effective features. These energy efficient fixtures draw a mere 189 watts of electricity, and generate only a small amount of heat through Litepanels' patented Cool to the Touch(tm) LED technology that allow for greatly reduced HVAC costs. They also offer years of color accurate service without the need for traditional lamp replacements. Additionally, an integrated DMX module offers unprecedented control by allowing both remote dimming and focusing. This eliminates the need for expensive dimmers and a dedicated, climate controlled dimmer room, and makes the use of ladders to adjust focus obsolete. The proprietary DMX module works with readily available and affordable RJ45 Ethernet connections via any standard DMX512 protocol device. With these energy, facility and labor savings, Litepanels' LED fixtures have been proven to generate a return on investment (ROI), typically in 3 years or less.

Producing high quality, visually accurate, full spectrum light, the Sola 9 and Inca 9 feature Litepanels' smooth dimming, from 100 percent to zero with no noticeable color shift, and are flicker-free at any frame rate or shutter angle. The custom 9" Fresnel lens, with a beam angle from 54° to 15°, emits an even, collimated light source that can be focused and controlled for maximum flexibility.

While the high CRI (Color Rendering Index) LEDs in the versatile Sola 9 and Inca 9 are optimized for lighting talent, they offer a host of applications. The high output allows the Sola 9 to balance natural light in full daylight exterior or interior situations, and it can serve as an artificial sunlight source through a window or other opening on a stage or location setting. The color temperature of the tungsten balanced LED in the Inca 9 is designed to match existing incandescent Fresnel fixtures, so that it can be easily installed for side-by-side use. With no external ballast and only a short restrike period required, the Sola 9 and Inca 9 are as perfect for the rapid pace of episodic television and motion picture productions as they are for the broadcast studio.

"With the introduction of the Sola 9 and Inca 9, Litepanels now offers a complete LED solution for broadcast and production applications," commented Chris Marchitelli, Vice President of global marketing for Litepanels. "This has been our goal for customers since we first set out to reimagine the traditional Fresnel fixture. We understood the inherent differences between tungsten bulbs and LED emitters, and knew that it demanded a fresh perspective on fixture design. Litepanels' revolutionary LED Fresnel fixtures were designed from the ground up, and we took great care to ensure that familiar form factor and function were not lost in the process. Now our complete collection can be used to complement existing lighting plots or to create a whole new system, offering color consistency, energy conservation, and cost efficiencies across the board."

The user-friendly Sola 9 and Inca 9 both include 8-way barndoors, a Standard Yoke with Junior Pin to enable easy mounting and positioning, and an AC power supply. Optional accessories include the 5-piece CTO or CTB Gel Set with Gel Bag and the RJ45 to 5-pin XLR Conversion Cable.

About Litepanels

Litepanels, a Vitec Group brand, was founded in 2001 by five professional gaffers and engineers who saw the future and pioneered LED (light emitting diode) lighting for motion pictures, television, and the audio-visual industry. Their Emmy(r) award-winning technology has now been used on thousands of productions worldwide and is trusted by the world's leading broadcast organizations. Litepanels continues to expand its suite of flicker-free, color accurate, fully-dimmable soft lights that talent and lighting directors admire. These environmentally friendly fixtures can pay for themselves with power savings and long life, setting a new standard in professional lighting. More information can be found at www.Litepanels.com

About the Vitec Group

Capture the moment(tm)

For over 100 years, through every innovation in photography, film and digital image-making, Vitec businesses have developed a powerful portfolio of brand and products that have enabled some of the most amazing moments to be captured under some of the most challenging conditions. Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast photographic and military aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Vitec is based on strong, well-known premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organized in three divisions: Videocom, Imaging and Services. Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG. Imaging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events. Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fiber optic and wireless technology used by TV production and film crews. More information can be found at www.vitecgroup.com.