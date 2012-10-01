Indie Filmmakers, Get the Performance You Want From Your Actors!

No film can succeed with underwhelming acting, coach your actors with a free webinar!



There is no underestimating the importance of actors in any production. If the performance isn’t believable, the entire production can fall flat. But with all the other aspects of filmmaking that can consume the independent filmmaker, it’s easy to gloss over the art of working with actors. That’s why Moviola has announced a free, live webinar airing on October 2nd, 2012 at 10:00 AM PST. The webinar will walk filmmakers through the delicate art that is directing actors, coaching attendees on how to create a better atmosphere for actors, and how to achieve better performances with just a few changes to your workflow.



Presenter Barry Andersson is an award-winning independent filmmaker. His career started with live television video production and now includes several acclaimed short films, a television pilot, commercials, and a DSLR feature-length film. He is the co-author of the DSLR Filmmakers Handbook and teaches filmmaking to colleges, the US Marine Corp and many other organizations.



To see a preview and register for this webinar, visithttp://www.moviola.com/webinars/directing-actors-for-indie-filmmakers/



To view the entire filmmaking training catalogue, including free live webinars, on-demand webinars and 5-step tutorials, please visit:http://www.moviola.com/



