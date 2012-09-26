2012 AES Convention Preview NUGEN Audio Stand 512

NUGEN Audio at the 2012 AES Convention

At AES, NUGEN Audio will be displaying a range of industry-leading innovations for loudness correction that offer a smarter approach to meeting new loudness regulations and raising the quality of broadcast audio.

NEW -- ISL: Inter-Sample True-Peak Limiter

The NUGEN Audio ISL inter-sample True-Peak limiter is designed for the control of peak levels in audio signals from mono through to 5.1. Unlike traditional approaches to limiting, ISL offers a true brick-wall solution, measuring inter-sample peaks and allowing the user to define the true-peak limit of the audio output -- rather than the more traditional threshold control at which limiting begins to take effect.

Easy to use and totally transparent, ISL is based on the standardized true-peak algorithms of ITU-R B.S. 1770 and related standards, and is suitable for the control of audio for post-production and broadcast applications. Additionally, true-peak limiting can be used to ensure that downstream codecs such as mp3 and AAC do not introduce distortion into the signal. While ISL has been designed for limiting relatively dynamic high-quality audio, it can also be used to hard limit and reduce dynamic range considerably as required.

NEW -- ISOSTEM(R): The Upmix and Crossmix Solution

NUGEN Audio has collaborated with signal processing equipment manufacturer DSPECIALISTS on the development of a software plug-in offering market-leading upmixing/downmixing between stereo and 5.1 surround. The plug-in will use the patented ISOSTEM(R) technology, believed to be the only upmix engine that is fully compatible with stereo, delivering a surround stem that downmixes exactly to the original stereo.

The availability of the crossmix technology in a plug-in will provide studios with a convenient and powerful software mixing tool to complement the ISOSTEM real-time conversion hardware.

NUGEN Audio will develop three versions of the plug-in, allowing audio professionals to produce a mix in the studio using a stereo mixing process, with the software automating the conversion to 5.1. An upmix plugin will provide pure upmix with flexible settings while the crossmix plugin provides upmix as well as downmix, and a third version will provide the extended functionality available in the ISOSTEM expert model.

VisLM: Visual Loudness Metering That Shows Exactly What's Happening in a Mix

With detailed, objective loudness measurement, history and logging facilities, VisLM provides an easy-to-use ITU, ATSC, and EBU standard-compliant way to measure, compare, and contrast loudness during production, broadcast and post-production, on the fly or for entire sections of audio. Offering true-peak level metering (inter-sample accurate level monitoring); loudness range (to help decide if and how much dynamic compression to apply); momentary "instantaneous loudness" for mixing by ear; short-term loudness (3-second time window); and program loudness (long-term integrated loudness measurement); VisLM is a comprehensive tool that helps audio professionals cut through the complexity of loudness compliance.

Updates to VisLM being launched at AES include a dialogue gate option and a customizable sliding window feature. Additionally, VisLM will now be available in a 64-bit OS X(R) version.

VisLM is available in two versions: VisLM-C (compact) and VisLM-H (history), with both versions available in 2.0 and 5.1 formats.

LM-Correct: Integrated, Short-Term, and True-Peak Loudness Correction for Avid(R) Editors

NUGEN Audio LM-Correct is an audio suite plug-in designed to offer automatic, faster-than-real-time loudness analysis and correction within Avid(R) edit systems, including Media Composer(R), Pro Tools(R), and NewsCutter(R).

LM-Correct is ideal for rapid, intuitive correction in situations where time is limited, providing an automatic method of rapidly conforming audio to current loudness standards. LM-Correct can be used as a one-stop solution for loudness correction, fixing audio that has not been mixed with loudness standards in mind, or in conjunction with a real-time loudness meter such as VisLM to fine tune audio mixed to loudness requirements from the outset. LM-Correct can serve as a final "backstop" processor, ensuring that finished files are within specification and performing an in-place fix where errors are found.

LM-Correct can be used within a project to measure and correct audio without needing to leave the editing environment, enabling rapid in-place loudness normalization of mono, stereo or multi-channel audio. It is also possible to use LM-Correct within Avid batch processing for fully automated file handling.

LMB: Batch Processing Loudness Correction Tool for High Throughput Applications

The NUGEN Audio LMB system is an off-line file-based loudness analysis and correction program designed for rapid assessment and correction of files for loudness and true-peak content to ITU-R BS. 1770/1, ITU-R BS. 1770-02, and EBU R128-based specifications.

With a drag-and-drop interface and/or specific watched folders, LMB saves operator time by handling the process of checking and conforming files to multiple broadcast criteria automatically. LMB produces detailed post-mortem logs, includes a built-in graphing facility, and can be fully integrated into an automated system using the optional command-line interface and XML file output logs.

