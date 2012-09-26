Harmonic to Launch Converged Cable Access Platform at SCTE Cable-Tec(R) Expo

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Sept. 26, 2012 -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, today announced that it is launching a new Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) solution and optical transmitters at the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo(R), Oct. 17-19, in Orlando, Fla., at booth 2635. The powerful new solutions will empower cable operators to migrate seamlessly toward an all-IP infrastructure with increased density and fiber bandwidth -- minimizing expenses, power usage, and space requirements at cable facilities.

Cable operators are challenged to simultaneously balance escalating bandwidth requirements and an unpredictable rate of adoption to IP against limited budgets and facility constraints. Harmonic's new CCAP-compliant solution is designed to resolve these issues. The cost-effective solution supports Universal EdgeQAM capabilities and provides cable operators with an easy path to two-way CCAP.

"The SCTE Cable-Tec Expo is the perfect venue to address the complex challenges MSOs face as they transition to an all-IP infrastructure," said Nimrod Ben-Natan, senior vice president and general manager of the Edge and Access business unit at Harmonic. "The key is a flexible platform that can cost-effectively scale to meet operators' diverse needs, today and in the future. This is precisely what we'll be demonstrating at the Expo with our new CCAP offering and optical transmitters."

At the 2012 SCTE Cable-Tec Expo, Harmonic is also introducing its new high-density compact SUPRALink(R) and PWRLink(R) modules. Both transmitters are designed to minimize space requirements in cable facilities. The transmitters complement Harmonic's CCAP initiative through their 1-GHz bandwidth capacity, exceptional link distance, and low power consumption, enabling cable operators to launch new video and data services cost-effectively as business needs evolve.

Focused on facilitating the migration of cable to IP, Harmonic will also showcase a turnkey solution for adaptive bit rate (ABR) multiscreen services that can be expanded to full IP video delivery to main TVs, as well as technical enhancements to live, file, and time-shift TV/nPVR applications based on IP technology. SCTE Cable-Tec Expo attendees can view a live demonstration of the next-generation High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) compression standard, which offers improved video quality at half the data rate of H.264. Additionally, Harmonic will show its industry-leading Electra(R) universal multifunction, multiformat encoding platform that powers more than 75,000 channels worldwide; high-density ProStream(R) 1000 with ACE(R) real-time stream processor and transcoder featuring dual power supplies designed to maximize service uptime for broadcast and IP services; and the ProMedia(TM) multiscreen production and delivery suite.

An expert on intelligent function integration, Harmonic Inc. is changing the economics, technology, and architecture of cable infrastructures around the world. More information about Harmonic and the company's products is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

