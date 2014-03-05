Riedel Products at Prolight + Sound 2014

Prolight + Sound 2014

MediorNet Now Supports Studer Consoles

Riedel will present the MN-ST-AL-2, the company's new MediorNet expansion card for Studer consoles. The MN-ST-AL-2 card provides two ports, each with redundant interfaces, for connecting Studer mixing consoles via the Studer A-Link protocol. In this way, the consoles become an integrated part of the entire signal distribution infrastructure. Users can gain up to 384 channels per connection and realize significant cost savings in cabling and maintenance while benefitting from MediorNet's unparalleled flexibility and signal quality. Routing of the audio stream is handled by the user-friendly MediorWorks control and management software via drag-and-drop programming, which makes last-minute changes easy and intuitive. Additional routing adjustments can be performed via Pro-Bel commands or the new EMBER+ remote control protocol in MediorNet.

One MediorNet Modular frame equipped with A-Link interface cards becomes a cost-efficient audio router with 4,608 inputs and outputs in just two rack units. The card supports all Studer Vista 5 and Vista 9 consoles, as well as OnAir 3000 consoles.

WAN Production and Code One Backpack System

Code One was acquired by Riedel last year in a move that brought the company a valuable portfolio of WAN-focused solutions, as well as innovative technology for distributing video, audio, and data via mobile networks. At Prolight + Sound 2014, Riedel will have live demonstrations of the Backpack Kit Gen 2 to show how the company's application-oriented products empower users to distribute live content anywhere, at any time -- a particularly powerful capability for broadcasters and other content producers requiring mobility in live production environments.

RockNet Console Interfaces for SSL, Soundcraft Si, Studer, and Yamaha

Next-generation firmware for the RockNet RN.334.MD MADI interface makes SSL mixing consoles an integrated part of the Riedel RockNet digital audio network, with complete remote control functionality over all gains and the flexibility of RockNet's renowned independent gain feature. As a result, several mixing consoles can operate with the same mic preamps without affecting one another -- a capability that greatly simplifies multiconsole and recording setups. Riedel's RN.344.SI card enables integration with any Soundcraft Si Compact console, supporting 32 inputs and 32 outputs to the RockNet system. The interface enables remote control of any RockNet mic preamp and also offers the benefit of RockNet's independent gain feature. The RN.343.VI card ensures compatibility with select Soundcraft and Studer consoles while the RN.341.MY works with select Yamaha consoles and host devices.

Other Products on Display:

- MediorNet Modular and MediorNet Compact

- Performer, Artist, and Acrobat communications systems

- AVB Connect and AVB-enabled keypanels

- RockNet 100 and 300 Fiber-Optic Converters and console interfaces

"Prolight + Sound provides us with an opportunity to meet with our Pro A/V partners and customers here in Germany. We will continue with our theme of using a single, real-time network, managed seamlessly from a single interface for all signal transport needs."

-- Christian Bockskopf, Marketing and Communications, Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Founded in 1987, the company now employs more than 400 people at 11 locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas.