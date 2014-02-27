Thomson Video Networks Showcases World-Class Video Quality Delivery at the 2014 NAB Show

Industry-Leading Video Compression Solutions From Multi-Screen OTT to Ultra HD

Today's broadcasters are challenged to deliver more content and multi-format services in the most cost-effective, bandwidth-efficient manner possible, without compromising the consistently high HD picture quality that viewers expect on every platform and device. At the 2014 NAB Show, Thomson Video Networks will demonstrate several innovations that enhance the viewer experience while maximizing available bandwidth and video quality. Innovations on display will include the company's Ultra HD playout solution powered by HEVC compression; premium broadcast video compression systems for direct-to-home (DTH), cable, ATSC, ISDB-Tb and DVB-T2 terrestrial TV with the enhanced version of Thomson Video Networks' XMS(TM) Network Management System; new innovative fixed and mobile contribution solutions; increased density and flexibility of encoding/transcoding for multi-screen, IPTV, and OTT services; and a world-class HEVC solution for live and file-based delivery.

Photo Caption: Thomson Video Networks Global Video Compression Solution

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/ThomsonVN/ThomsonVN-GlobalVideoCompressionSolution.jpg

New Thomson Video Networks HEVC Compression Drives Ultra HD Playout Solution

Visitors to the 2014 NAB Show will see the North American debut of Thomson Video Networks' own HEVC technology, which is built on the emerging HEVC compression standard that will pave the way for broadcasting in the upcoming ultra high-definition picture format. At the show, Thomson Video Networks will demonstrate an HEVC playout system, powered by the ViBE(TM) VS7000 HEVC encoder and the Sapphire MPEG stream server, which enables broadcasters to run Ultra HD content on their networks.

Premium Video Quality Compression Solutions for Direct-to-Home, Cable, and Terrestrial TV

At the 2014 NAB Show, Thomson Video Networks will showcase its versatile ViBE(TM) EM4000 eight-channel SD/HD premium encoder that enables broadcasting in a single 1-RU chassis, with new compression innovations for both MPEG-2 and MPEG-4. As a complete DVB-S2, QAM, ATSC, and DVB-T2 compression system for HD live content, the ViBE EM4000 is a premium encoding solution with the highest density in the industry. For DTH satellite, cable, and terrestrial platforms, the ViBE EM4000 encoder reinforces the company's long-standing commitment to offer broadcasters world-class performance and reliability, even in bandwidth-constrained networks.

Photo Caption: ViBE(TM) EM4000 Premium HD/SD Encoder

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/ThomsonVN/ThomsonVN-ViBEEM4000PremiumHDSDEncoder.jpg

New Service Plan Management and Scheduling to Simplify Video Headend Operation

At the 2014 NAB Show, Thomson Video Networks is showcasing TimePlanner, a new application that is part of the XMS(TM) Network Management System. Based on a powerful profiling engine that enables the description of any item from a complete headend down to a program's component, TimePlanner automatically schedules complex service plan changes without any human intervention, such as applying modifications to a large number of channels, changing channel line-up, or managing recurring clear/scrambled transitions. TimePlanner also features a brand new graphical user interface to further simplify the day-to-day work for video headend operation teams.

Photo Caption: XMS(TM) Network Management System - TimePlanner

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/ThomsonVN/ThomsonVN-XMSTimePlanner_GUI.jpg

New Innovative Fixed and Mobile Contribution Solutions

As part of its dedication to the mobile contribution market, at the 2014 NAB Show Thomson Video Networks will showcase a new DVB-S/S2/DSNG satellite modulator board for the ViBE(TM) CP6000 premium multi-channel video platform. The new board features the latest technology developments in modulation optimization, such as ultralow roll-off to boost satellite bandwidth efficiency.

Also at this year's show, Thomson Video Networks will release the ViBE CP6100 -- the new compact platform designed as a half-rack chassis to target space-constrained applications such as live event coverage with OB vans, DSNG cars, or flyaways. The ViBE CP6100 offers a small-footprint solution without compromising video quality or feature set.

Photo Caption: ViBE(TM) CP6100 Half-Rack Contribution Platform

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/ThomsonVN/ThomsonVN-ViBECP6100-HalfRackContributionPlatform.jpg

Unique Centralcasting ATSC, ISDB-Tb and DVB-T2 Workflow Solutions

Thomson Video Networks will showcase its solutions for centralcasting applications that need to contribute various video feeds, encode them centrally using the best compression technologies, and finally perform ad and EAS insertion in local stations.

For broadcast groups operating multiple TV stations, Thomson Video Networks offers a distributed architecture with centralized ATSC encoding, backhauling of high-quality contribution links, and local video processing (splicing, EAS, grooming, and disaster recovery). The solutions use the company's best-in-class compression and video-processing technology:

ViBE(TM) CP6000: the encoding/decoding platform enables high-quality contribution links between the stations and the central hub.

ViBE(TM) EM4000: the premium ATSC encoding platform generates efficient VBR transport streams for each individual station.

Sapphire: the transport-stream-based "channel-in-a-box" is used for EAS, graphics, and local content insertion, as well as disaster recovery in case of a loss of connectivity with the central hub.

NetProcessor: the remultiplexing platform performs the final grooming of the local ATSC transport stream.

Photo Caption: Sapphire MPEG Stream Server

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/ThomsonVN/ThomsonVN-SapphireMPEGStreamServer.jpg

ViBE(TM) VS7000 Offers New Increased Density and Flexibility for Multi-Screen and OTT Delivery

Thomson's MediaFlex video operating system drives the ViBE(TM) VS7000, a breakthrough "anything in, anything out" encoding/transcoding platform that combines simplicity, reliability, scalability, and performance. At the 2014 NAB Show, Thomson Video Networks will demonstrate the benefits of the new MediaFlex v3.0 running on ViBE VS7000. MediaFlex v3.0 provides a 40 percent increase in terms of channel density, allowing the ViBE VS7000 to process up 448 SD channels or 80 HD channels on a single frame. Predefined workflows and a service-based graphical user interface also simplify the day-to-day operation of the solution.

Also at this year's show, Thomson Video Networks will showcase new support for Encoder Boundary Point (EBP) and Event Signaling and Management (ESAM) standards in the ViBE VS7000. These standards now enable straightforward integration of the ViBE VS7000 into OTT ad insertion ecosystems, simplifying ad-driven OTT business models.

Finally, Thomson Video Networks will demonstrate both real-time and offline HEVC encoding on the ViBE VS7000 platform, using MPEG-DASH packaging, to tablets, smartphones, and connected TVs.

Photo Caption: ViBE(TM) VS7000 Multi-Screen & HEVC Encoder

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/ThomsonVN/ThomsonVN-ViBE_VS7000.jpg

Company Overview

A global leader in advanced video compression solutions, Thomson Video Networks helps media companies, video service providers, and broadcasters deliver superior video quality at the lowest-possible bandwidth for contribution, terrestrial, satellite, cable, IPTV, and OTT services. Through Thomson Video Networks' ongoing commitment to innovation, customers are able to leverage emerging technologies, such as the new HEVC compression standard, for the efficient delivery of new video services. This includes multi-screen applications supporting every platform from small hand-held devices to large TV screens. Picture the Possibilities: visit www.thomson-networks.com.

Follow us:

Twitter:https://twitter.com/ThomsonNetworks

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/thomson-video-networks